Decision to sell part of Remuna bus stand land in Odisha fuels discontent 

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  The sudden decision of the district administration to sell off a part of the land earmarked for bus terminal at Januganj Golei in Remuna in the district has not gone down well among people in the town and leaders cutting across party lines. A delegation of district BJP headed by Jiban Pradip Das and Gobinda Chandra Das recently met the collector to discuss on the issue.

The delegation suggested the collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde change the decision. “The land must be used for the bus terminal in the larger interest of the public as decided earlier,” they said. “We put forth our demand to retain the bus terminal at the identified place as it is close to the AIIMS Satellite Centre, Fakir Mohan University and medical college,” said Jiban Pradip Das addressing mediamen. Once functional, the bus terminus will help traffic management and generate income for local people, he added. In view of traffic congestion, the district administration long back decided to shift the bus stand from the present location at Sahadevkhunta. 

A patch of eight acres land was identified near Januganj Golei for the new bus stand and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik laid the foundation for the project on January 14, 2010.  The Balasore Regional Improvement Trust (BRIT) was entrusted with the job of shifting and building the new terminal in PPP mode.

However, 12 years later, apart from foundation for a few rooms, the project has remained standstill. A few days back, the district administration reportedly decided to sell 6.5 acre out of the eight acres of the bus terminal land triggering discontentment.  Former chairman of BRIT said, the district administration chose Januganj because of its location near NH-16. It was decided then that at least five acre land will be used for the bus terminal and three for truck terminal, he added. 

Works Minister Prafulla Kumar Mallik had also discussed the matter with the collector who is also currently the in-charge chairman of BRIT  and assured locals that he will look into the matter. Shinde however did not cite any reason for the change in decision. “The Januganj Golei  space will only be used as urban transport city bus terminal for Balasore and Bhadrak buses while another space will be identified for the new bus terminal,” he said.   

Project details

Proposal of Rs 11 crore was made for the construction of terminal in PPP mode

State government released Rs 2 crore in the first phase

Fund parked with the Works department for construction

BRIT chairman’s tenure got over, present district collector changed the decision after taking charge  

