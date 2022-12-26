Home States Odisha

Group clash in Cuttack over playing badminton

Beaten-Thrashed

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Tension prevailed in Patapola area in the city here on Sunday night as two groups clashed over a dispute of playing badminton on public road.         

Police sources said, tension between the two groups started since Saturday night after one group asked members of the other not to play badminton as it was blocking the road. But their rivals did not pay any heed.    

The matter was settled after some local people intervened. However,  the situation turned ugly on Sunday night when the two groups clashed by pelting stones, broken bricks at one another. 

Police said there was no report of any casualty. But three asbestos houses were reportedly damaged in the incident.  

On being informed, a team of police rushed to the locality and brought the situation under control. Further investigation is underway, said a senior police officer.

