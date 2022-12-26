Lajpat Rai DAV Public School celebrates annual function

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Lajpat Rai DAV Public School in Cuttack celebrated its annual function on December 24.

The event held at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Governor Ganeshi Lal said it is the duty of the teachers to guide the students in a spiritual way and make them understand the primary duty of their lives.

Cuttack MP Bhartruhari Mahtab pointed out that the tradition of students and teachers is very old. Regional director KC Satapathy asked the students to focus on their attitude, behaviour and character.

The founder principal of the school, Namita Mohanty, was awarded on the occasion. Chairman Deepak Malviya and principal Niranjan Swain were present.

