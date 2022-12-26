Home States Odisha

Odisha: 10-year-old killed by father for trying to save mother

Reli Disari, a daily labourer of Gunaiguda village, apparently throttled his son Siba with a towel in a fit of rage resulting in the 10-year’d death.

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: In a bizarre incident, a 10-year-old boy was allegedly killed by his father for trying to save his mother in Damanjodi on Saturday. 

Reli Disari, a daily labourer of Gunaiguda village, apparently throttled his son Siba with a towel in a fit of rage resulting in the 10-year-old's death. The incident occurred in Damanjodi Colony. Reli lives with his wife, two sons and daughter.

On Saturday late evening, he tried to chase and attack his wife Bimala after a family dispute.  Bimala, along with the elder son and daughter, escaped the attack of her husband. Unfortunately, Siba, the second son who had helped his mother escape, was caught hold by the raging father. 

An angry Reli then tied a towel around his son’s neck of son and the kid died of suffocation. Later, Bimla with help of locals lodged an FIR at Damanjodi police station against her husband. On Sunday, police arrested Reli and produced him before a court. Sunabeda SDPO Manoj Behera informed that an investigation is on to ascertain if Reli had any mental health issues.
 

Odisha man kills son
