Odisha: BJD@25, looks to Naveen mantra for future

BHUBANESWAR: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) at 25 is a story nonpareil. From a regional outfit floated up by a few disgruntled leaders of the erstwhile Janata Dal and putting up a reluctant scion without any political experience at the helm, the party and its leader Naveen Patnaik’s journey over the last two decades-and-half is a study in organisation, leadership and transformation.

An unbroken 22-year stint in power notwithstanding, the BJD has continued to go from strength to strength sweeping every single election from Assembly to Lok Sabha to the local rural and urban polls. Commandeered by the charismatic and statesmanlike, yet with an uncanny political acumen, Naveen Patnaik, the party has not only redefined the political history of Odisha but also introduced a new element in the form of socio-political movement.

Even as much of the popularity and electoral success of BJD is credited to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s inspirational leadership, his incorruptible and clean image, and the perception of his constant endeavour for the welfare of Odisha’s people, the organisational reach of the party has been unmatched by any political rival. The BJD has had a firm grip over the consciousness of the people with any political alternative unable to find a footing in the state.

As the party now completes 25 years on Monday and looks forward to begin a new chapter ahead of the next election in 2024, it, however, faces emerging challenges both in its organisation and at the governance level. With the BJP, its one-time partner and now the principal opposition, seeming to mean business for the first time in Odisha and taking an aggressive position for 2024, the BJD has its task cut out.

Though the BJD steamrolled through all the local elections and bypolls, barring the recent Dhamnagar, the one loss has for the first time exposed some chinks in the party’s armour. Bickering at the local organisational level and factionalism came to the fore, which has thrown new challenges before the party .

In this context, the address of Chief Minister and supremo Naveen Patnaik to the party leaders on the 25th anniversary celebrations at Puri has assumed significance. With a buzz of early elections in the state doing the rounds, all eyes are on Naveen’s talk to the organisation. The CM is likely to set the electoral machine of BJD in motion for the next polls.

BJD@25, looks to Naveen mantra for future

The BJD’s mega celebrations coincides with the BJP’s satyagraha across the state and the visit of party’s national president JP Nadda to the state on December 28. Party leaders believe that the chief minister will give new strategic direction to the cadres tomorrow.

As the BJD has now become one of the longest serving political parties in power, there is a feeling that the cadre has become complacent and vested interests have entrenched themselves in the organisation. This was evident from the month-long padayatra of the party in October.

The chief minister, in fact, has himself got into action. He has started district visits with a focus on areas where its main rival BJP is strong. In the coming days, the chief minister is expected to visit constituencies which BJP represents in the Lok Sabha. Prasanna Acharya, one of the founder member and first secretary general of the party, said the aim of BJD is to reach every household in the state.

“The party is not only concerned with politics but takes care of social requirements of the people as several welfare measures have been launched by the chief minister. It has also diversified into other areas like social service without involving politics,” he said.

