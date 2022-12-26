Odisha: Locals and MCH staff clash, one injured

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: Tension prevailed in Saheed Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (SLN MCH), Koraput after a clash broke out between relatives of an accident victim and the MCH staff on Saturday midnight.

The clash reportedly took place after some locals of Koraput town accused the medical staff of negligence leading to the death of their relative, identified as Isak Benia. Sources said on Saturday night, a speeding truck rammed into a shop near Gundicha temple. Isak and Kolabi Pradhan, who were present at the spot, sustained severe injuries in the incident and were rushed to SLN MCH by locals.

The staff of the MCH reportedly referred the injured duo to private hospitals. Subsequently, relatives of the accident victims hired an ambulance and took them to Visakhapatnam in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh. However, Isak succumbed to his injuries midway.

When the news of Isak’s death reached Koraput town, some of his relatives rushed to the MCH. A ruckus broke out when they blamed the medical staff for Isak’s death. The situation turned ugly when the MCH staff retaliated and started attacking the locals.

One of Isak’s relatives, identified as Taila Pangi, sustained injuries in the clash and was admitted to the MCH. Following the incident, a large number of town residents staged protest in front of Koraput police station on Sunday. They also refused to receive Isak’s body from the hospital. The protest was called off after police assured the agitating locals of taking necessary action against the MCH staff involved in the incident.

On the day, Taila’s wife Mohini Pangi lodged a complaint against the medical staff with police. Koraput SDPO Manoj Kumar Pujari said two separate cases have been registered in this connection. “Police will take appropriate action after proper investigation,” he added.

