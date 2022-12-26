Odisha: Security beefed up to check poaching in Bhitarkanika during holiday season

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: To curb the increasing wildlife poaching during the ongoing festive season, forest officials of Bhitarkanika national park have been asked to be on high alert in areas within and near the park premises.

Sources said poaching of wild boars, spotted deer and migratory birds are particularly high during Christmas and New Year celebrations. “The venison of deer and wild boars are high in demand during the holiday season for which security within and near the park has been beefed up. Forest personnel have been asked to be extra vigilant and night patrolling too, intensified,” said range officer Manas Das adding movement of villagers in the nearby areas is being monitored.

Large number of migratory birds have already arrived for their annual winter sojourn. Awareness camps are being organised in the nearby villages to sensitise locals on the protection of migratory birds and food outlets warned not to purchase bird meat from anybody, the officer added.

According to information, poachers trap wild boars and spotted deer by spreading nylon ropes or lay live wires to kill them. Some of them also use trained dogs to hunt the animals. “Around six years back, forest officials had arrested poachers with their trained dogs. The animals often stray into nearby villages in search of food and water during which the poachers kill them,” said Hemant Rout, secretary of Gahirmatha Marine Turtle and Mangrove Conservation Society, Rajnagar.

At least 450 poachers were arrested within the past two decades on the charge of killing spotted deer, wild boars, birds and crocodiles. Despite the high incidents of animal poaching, conviction rates continue to be nil due to the slipshod attitude of forest officials and other agencies running their cases, he alleged.

“Three years back, two persons were convicted for killing birds but around 70 cases are still pending. The long delay in prosecution is the main reason for the increasing rates of animal poaching.” Rout added.

