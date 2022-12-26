Two minor sisters drown in pond in Odisha

Home States Odisha

As per reports, their parents had gone to their farmland leaving both in the house at about 8 am. When they came back, the two children were missing.

CUTTACK: Tragedy struck a family at Banamalipur village under Nischintakoili block as two little girls drowned in a pond on Sunday morning. The siblings have been identified as Lispita Panda (9) and Ipsita Panda (5), daughters of Satya Sundar Panda. 

As per reports, their parents had gone to their farmland leaving both in the house at about 8 am. When they came back, the two children were missing. They were last seen playing in front of their house. The family members had launched a frantic search in and around the locality, but later, their bodies were found floating in a pond located near their house.  

Locals immediately recovered them and rushed them to the nearby Nischintakoili CHC where they were declared dead. Two unnatural death cases have been registered in Nischintakoili police station. 
Preliminary police investigation revealed that the two sisters were playing near the pond in front of their house while the younger one accidently fell into the water body. When the elder one tried to rescue her, she too drowned.

