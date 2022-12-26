Union Education Minister seeks world-class stadium in Angul

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday urged the state government to construct a world-class stadium in Angul district. Speaking at the silver jubilee function of Angul Cricket Association, he said local youths are enthusiastic about sports and a good stadium will be a step forward in tapping their potential. Urging Odisha Cricket Association to organise matches at Kadam Padia in Angul town, the minister said efforts will be made to build a world-class stadium in the region with funds from the District Mineral Foundation.

Stating that the Centre is committed to promotion of sports, he said India will host the Olympics in the near future. The Centre has prepared a roadmap for promotion of sports and construction of stadiums across the country. The Odisha government must cooperate with the Centre to achieve the objective.

Earlier on the day, Pradhan attended a function organised by Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad here. Among others, former international cricketer Gautam Gambhir was present.

