BJP demands special Assembly session on law and order 

A party delegation met Governor and submitted memorandum

Published: 27th December 2022 06:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:46 AM   |  A+A-

BJP members staging satyagraha in Bhubaneswar, on Monday | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  BJP on Monday requested Governor Ganeshi Lal to direct the state government for convening a special session of the Assembly to discuss the deteriorating law and order situation, increasing crime against women and criminalisation of politics by the ruling BJD.

A 10-member delegation of BJP legislators led by Opposition chief whip in the Assembly Mohan Majhi met the Governor at Raj Bhavan and submitted a memorandum. Apprising the Governor about alleged involvement of BJD ministers, MLAs and party leaders in many rape, murder and abduction cases, the BJP leaders said instead of allowing the law to take its course the state government is facilitating elimination of the accused and the witnesses and destroying evidences.

As the law enforcement authorities have become a tool in the hands of the ruling party leaders, victims do not feel safe to approach the police. The BJP delegation briefed the Governor about the major incidents of political murder at Mahanga, sex scandal leading to murder of a lady teacher in Kalahandi district and a zilla parishad member in Puri district and the involvement of minister and former minister in these cases.

“Since we were not allowed to discuss on the deteriorating law and order situation in the state in the winter session of the Assembly as the House was adjourned sine die 25 days ahead of the schedule, we urged the Governor for convening a special session for debate on the important issue affecting the peace and tranquility of the state,” Majhi said.

He said the party also gave the NCRB report which said that Odisha is in the third place for crime rate while the rate of conviction is only 5.7 per cent. This clearly demonstrated the track record of the BJD government in handling the crime situation in the state.

The BJP observed satyagraha in all the zilla parishad zones of the state protesting the rising atrocities against women, murder and criminalisation of politics by BJD. As many as 11 BJP MLAs sat on satyagraha in the city.

Majhi draws ire over biju patnaik remark
Bhubaneswar: Even as the BJD organised a grand show at Puri to mark the party’s silver jubilee celebrations, party’s Nabarangpur MP Ramesh Majhi drew Opposition BJP’s flak for stating that Odisha is known for Lord Jagannath and former Chief Minister Biju Patnaik. BJP has come down heavily on the ruling party and the MP for such a statement. Earlier also during the BJD’s organisational meet in September at Baramunda, Industries Minister Pratap Deb was mired in a controversy for a similar statement. Coming down heavily on the BJD MP, Opposition chief whip and senior BJP leader Mohan Majhi said Lord Jagannath cannot be compared with any person, however great he may have been. Describing such a statement as unfortunate, the end of BJD has come, he added.

Comments

