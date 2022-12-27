Dharmendra Pradhan appeals for more contests on G20 India themes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday appealed to all educational institutions, social organisations and non-governmental organisations to conduct various competitions on G20 India themes.

“Let us all join the movement to showcase India’s strength, plurality, traditions and achievements to the world,” said Pradhan. In a series of tweets, the Union minister said he was happy to learn that more than 350 students participated in various competitions.

“Glad to see great enthusiasm for India’s G20 Presidency in rural pockets of Odisha. Inspired by Hon. PM @narendramodi ji’s call, ‘Ama Prayas’ a social organisation based out of Kendrapara organised a school-level painting, debate & quiz competition on #G20India themes,” he tweeted. It is a matter of pride that the organisation has taken up several constructive steps on education and skill development in the state and providing scholarship to meritorious students.

“I appeal, especially to educational institutes, NGOs and social organisations to conduct various competitions on G20 India themes to engage more and more students,” he said. Pradhan said, “As citizens we all are stakeholders in India’s presidency. It is our collective responsibility to engage with G20 India and scale up participation.”

Earlier, Pradhan had informed that three G20 sub-committee meetings on education, energy and culture will be held in Odisha in April next year. Though the venue of the sub-committee meetings have not been finalised, he had indicated that heritage town Konark and Bhubaneswar are likely to be among the venues for 200 such meetings to be held in the run-up to the main summit.

