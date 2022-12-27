Home States Odisha

Dismissed IAS officer gets three years RI in loan fraud case

The six were convicted under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 120B, 468 and 471 of the IPC.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A vigilance court here on Monday awarded three years rigorous imprisonment (RI) to dismissed IAS officer Vinod Kumar and five others in connection with a loan fraud case in Odisha Rural Housing and Development Corporation (ORHDC).

Special Judge Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar convicted the ex-managing director of ORHDC Kumar, company secretary Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, accounts officer Pradeep Kumar Rout, junior loan officer Satya Prakash Behera, assistant system analyst Jnanendra Swain and executive director of Rashmi Mass Construction limited Manoranjan Nayak. 

The six were convicted under Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(d) of Prevention of Corruption Act and Sections 120B, 468 and 471 of the IPC. All the convicted were also awarded a fine of `50,000 each for the above offences. If the convicts fail to pay the fine, they will have to undergo another six months RI for each offence.  

Kumar was managing director of ORHDC between January 4, 2000 and May 15, 2001. Mohapatra, Rout, Behera and Swain were working as his subordinates. He had sanctioned a housing loan of `21.35 lakh to Rashmi Mass Construction by using forged documents. This is the sixth consecutive conviction of  Kumar in corruption cases. 

