Eight girls faint in Srimandir rush

Eight girl students visiting the Sri Jagannath Temple fainted as the shrine witnessed a massive rush of devotees on Monday.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:33 AM   |  A+A-

A girl being treated at Puri district hospital | Ranjan Ganguly

By Express News Service

PURI: Eight girl students visiting the Sri Jagannath Temple fainted as the shrine witnessed a massive rush of devotees on Monday. According to reports, there was unprecedented congregation in the temple as thousands of BJD functionaries who had participated in the silver jubilee celebration of the party went to the temple for darshan. 

In the heavy rush, the six girls became unconscious near Bhitar Kath inside the temple. They were escorted to Baisi Pahacha and the temple authorities were informed. They were immediately shifted to district headquarters hospital in an ambulance. The girls, students of Hrudananda high school in Mayurbhanj, were on a picnic trip to Puri. Most of them are Class IX and X students. 

The duty doctors administered oxygen and medicines on the students. Additional medical officer of DHH Dr Pranab Shankar Das said the girls recovered and are out of danger. Puri police said, the girls fainted after ascending a few steps due to ‘dehydration’. “There was a rush in the temple but no stampede like situation took place on the day,” said Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh.

The queue to the temple became inordinately long and the girls had to stand in queue for hours before they got inside. Sources attributed the large congregation in the temple to BJD workers who came from various parts of Odisha to celebrate party’s 25th foundation day. Many workers stayed back after the party’s function was over to offer prayers. The tourists visiting Puri during vacations and the rush ahead of the New Year added up to the congestion inside the temple, said sources.

No stampede-like situation in Puri: Police

After eight girl students visiting the Sri Jagannath Temple fainted amid massive rush in the shrine, police have declined it to be a no stampede-like situation. Puri Police said all the girls are in the age group of 12 years to 14 years andtheir condition is stated to be stable.

The police said the students had their meals at 2 pm and then were at the beach before heading to the temple. The police enquiry revealed that the students did not have any food or water after 2 pm. Meanwhile, Puri SP Kanwar Vishal Singh has directed city DSP and Kumbharapada police to investigate into the matter.

Singh has asked the officers to investigate how the students were made to walk for long hours in such ‘hot and humid’ conditions and what steps were taken by the school authorities for their well-being. 

