IMD issues dense fog warning in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a dense fog warning from Monday night to Wednesday morning. Dense fog is likely to occur at one or two places in Bhadrak, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam and Kandhamal districts on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected at a few places in north coastal districts of Khurda, Puri, Nayagarh, Kandhamal, Angul, Dhenkanal and Boudh districts during the period. Similarly, the national weather forecaster has issued dense fog warning at one or two places in Khurda, Kandhamal, Puri, Ganjam, Gajapati, Kalahandi, Koraput and Rayagada districts on Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. During the same period, shallow to moderate fog is likely to occur at a few places in Puri, Khurda, Rayagada, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Cuttack, Gajapati, Ganjam and Jagatsinghpur districts.

On Monday morning, dense fog occurred at one or two places in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda and Bhadrak districts. While shallow to moderate fog occurred at one or two places in Angul and Puri districts.

“Fog is prevailing in some parts of Odisha due to moisture availability, calm winds and clear sky condition. The night temperature has also witnessed a rise due to the moisture availability,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Scientist Umasankar Das. The regional Met office said that there will be no large change in night (minimum) temperature during the next four to five days in Odisha.

