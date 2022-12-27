Locals protest jumbo intrusion

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BARIPADA: Peeved over frequent entry of wild elephants into their villages, residents of Jakeikela village under Bonai Forest Division blocked the Bonai-Janla road for hours on Monday demanding a permanent solution to the elephant intrusion menace.

Villagers complained that two tuskers frequently raided their crop fields. The situation worsened on Sunday night when the pachyderms damaged around six houses during which a family had a close shave from the duo.

They further alleged that there was no coordination among the forest teams of the Bonai forest division. “Forest teams haphazardly drive the tuskers from one range to another and it causes a lot of inconvenience for us as we are often unprepared for their sudden intrusion,” the villagers complained adding, compensation for the damage caused by the elephants to crops and property is also not paid on time.

Contacted, Bonai police station IIC Ranjan Naik said normalcy was restored after sub-collector Suranjan Sahu assured the villagers of immediate action. Meanwhile, panic gripped the residents of Baripada town after a wild elephant, in search of food, entered human settlement on Monday morning. The tusker was seen roaming near Bhugudakata of the town. A forest team of Baripada range office rushed to the spot to keep a watch on its movement.



