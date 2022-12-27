Orissa HC pulls up DGP for not abiding by its affidavit order

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to accept an affidavit filed by the deputy superintendent of police, CID-CB, in response to a direction issued to the director general of police (DGP), to do so

On November 22, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi had directed the DGP “to file a comprehensive reply as to why so many cases are not being registered when the citizens approach the police stations in the state.” The DGP was also directed to inform the court regarding the number of police stations in the state, where the guidelines rendered in the judgment of the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari case has been displayed.

The compliance affidavit was filed before the court on Thursday. Expressing displeasure, Justice Panigrahi said, “It transpires that the director general of police, Odisha has authorised the deputy superintendent of police, CID, CB, Odisha, who is a junior officer to file the affidavit, which is not acceptable to this court.”

“This court had directed on 22.11.2022 to the director general of police, Odisha to file an affidavit, which cannot be diluted nor can it be delegated to a junior officer,” Justice Panigrahi also observed, while issuing fresh direction to the DGP on Thursday to file the affidavit.

He fixed January 18 as the next date for further consideration on the matter. Moreover, the court was concerned that often when the police are aggrieved by any law-and-order problem or any interpersonal dispute of criminal nature, they do not register the FIR flouting the guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court in the Lalita Kumari vs Govt. of UP and others in 2013.

The concern was expressed while adjudicating on a petition alleging inaction and not registering of FIR on a complaint lodged at the Patkura police station in Kendrapara district. The state counsel submitted that in the meantime, the complaint filed by the petitioner has already been registered as FIR at the Patkura police station.

The superintendent of police, Kendrapara who appeared in person submitted before the court that all the police stations in the district have complied with the order of this court and they have adequately sensitised their officers.

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has refused to accept an affidavit filed by the deputy superintendent of police, CID-CB, in response to a direction issued to the director general of police (DGP), to do so On November 22, the single judge bench of Justice SK Panigrahi had directed the DGP “to file a comprehensive reply as to why so many cases are not being registered when the citizens approach the police stations in the state.” The DGP was also directed to inform the court regarding the number of police stations in the state, where the guidelines rendered in the judgment of the Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari case has been displayed. The compliance affidavit was filed before the court on Thursday. Expressing displeasure, Justice Panigrahi said, “It transpires that the director general of police, Odisha has authorised the deputy superintendent of police, CID, CB, Odisha, who is a junior officer to file the affidavit, which is not acceptable to this court.” “This court had directed on 22.11.2022 to the director general of police, Odisha to file an affidavit, which cannot be diluted nor can it be delegated to a junior officer,” Justice Panigrahi also observed, while issuing fresh direction to the DGP on Thursday to file the affidavit. He fixed January 18 as the next date for further consideration on the matter. Moreover, the court was concerned that often when the police are aggrieved by any law-and-order problem or any interpersonal dispute of criminal nature, they do not register the FIR flouting the guidelines prescribed by the Supreme Court in the Lalita Kumari vs Govt. of UP and others in 2013. The concern was expressed while adjudicating on a petition alleging inaction and not registering of FIR on a complaint lodged at the Patkura police station in Kendrapara district. The state counsel submitted that in the meantime, the complaint filed by the petitioner has already been registered as FIR at the Patkura police station. The superintendent of police, Kendrapara who appeared in person submitted before the court that all the police stations in the district have complied with the order of this court and they have adequately sensitised their officers.