Home States Odisha

Sanitation workers of Berhampur railway station stage stir, demand dues

As many as 59 sanitary workers outsourced from a private agency in Bhubaneswar have been employed at the railway station since the last two years.

Published: 27th December 2022 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2022 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Sanitation workers

Image used for representational purpose | M K ASHOK KUMAR

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Deprived of salaries since the last two months, outsourced sanitation workers of Berhampur railway station have resorted to ceasework by staging dharna in front of the station since December 20.

As many as 59 sanitary workers outsourced from a private agency in Bhubaneswar have been employed at the railway station since the last two years. However, none of them has reportedly been paid their salaries for the last two months.

“The agency pays around Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 per month to each worker but we have not received salaries for the last two months. When we complained, the agency said since the railways had not released payments for the same, they cannot pay us,” alleged workers’ leaders Sunil Mishra, Jatin Bisoi and Alok Patra. The agitators claimed that working without salary made it difficult for them to run their daily expenses. 

“Since the agency did not pay heed to our appeal, we wrote a letter to the divisional railway manager (DRM), East Coast Railways, during the second week of this month informing them of our problem, further threatening to stage protest if our salaries were not paid by December 19. As no attention was given to our demands, we sat on dharna since December 20,” they added.

Around three health inspectors besides five sweepers are working under the direct control of DRM, Khurdha, to look after the sanitation system of the railway station. Admitting that funds have not been released to the agency for the last two months, sources at the DRM office said since the agency normally receives a good sum for its service, it is their lookout to pay the salaries of their workers.

In-charge office of the railways’ sanitary department M Gopal Krishna said, “The Khurda division has been apprised of the matter. As an alternative, we have engaged five of our regular staff for the upkeep of the railway station,” he said adding, alternate arrangements will be made by Tuesday if the oursourced workers refuse to comply.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sanitation workers Berhampur
India Matters
(Express Illustrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
If you thought budgets are high drama, read about the two months after it
Image for representation purpose only.
Lung cancer jumped by 5 per cent in last two years, says govt
Deepika Padukone at Siddhivinayak temple ahead of Padmaavat's much-delayed release. (File Photo | PTI)
Gods and the gods of Bollywood
Nuggets on governance from Parliament

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp