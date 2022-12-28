No end to devotees’ ordeal as queue outside Srimandir stretches longer in Odisha

Diana Sahu By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: When 72-year-old Appa Rao and his family of 13 members including five children from Telangana entered the Simhadwara (Lion’s Gate) of Sri Jagannath temple at Puri on Tuesday afternoon, they had already spent over two hours waiting in a serpentine queue at Badadanda (Grand Road).

Jostling their way inside, they were again stopped at the seventh step of Baisi Pahacha (22 steps) where they had to get into another queue to enter the garbha gruha (sanctum sanctorum). As the crowd swelled, the family waited for another two hours before getting a glimpse of the Trinity but, only for a few seconds.

On Tuesday, a day after six school girls fainted inside the 12th-century shrine allegedly due to the rush, devotees started queuing up outside Srimandir at 4 am. Towards noon, thousands of devotees like Rao faced the same ordeal.

The stampede-like situation inside the temple on Monday has only exposed the poor crowd management in the shrine, which is witnessing a turnout of at least 50,000 devotees and sometimes more since December 15. The crowding will continue till January-end in wake of the holiday season and New Year.

Given the rising number of devotees, witnessing the Holy Trinity in the sanctum sanctorum now takes not less than four hours. It extends to seven hours on festive occasions or public holidays, admitted officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Yet, the state government has no strategy in place other than the queue system to manage the crowd and reduce the waiting period despite the fact that every year during December-January, the temple witnesses similar crowding. Currently, devotees are being allowed into the temple through Lions’ Gate and Paschima Dwara and they exit through Dakshina and Uttara Dwaras.

At present, devotees have to wait in a half-a-kilometre-long barricade to enter the temple through the Simhadwara. “In this 500-meter-long barricade, we allow people to move from one stretch to another in four to five phases so that the crowd is streamlined when it enters the Lions’ Gate,” said an inspector of Simhadwara police station, requesting anonymity. This increases the waiting period by many hours.

Temple administrator AK Jena said all efforts are being taken to decongest the Bahara Katha area and streamline crowd movement both inside and outside the temple.

“Each devotee is allowed two to three minutes of time to offer prayers before they are asked to leave the sanctum sanctorum. But there are devotees who stay back in the Bhitara Bedha even after witnessing the deities till the Mahaprasad is served in Ananda Bazaar between 12.30 and 1.30 pm or Bana Bandha (flag changing ritual) at 5 pm. We cannot force anyone to vacate the temple after darshan, which also results in overcrowding,” Jena added.

Meanwhile, for the New Year, the local police again plan to extend the barricades for one km like it is done every year.



BHUBANESWAR: When 72-year-old Appa Rao and his family of 13 members including five children from Telangana entered the Simhadwara (Lion’s Gate) of Sri Jagannath temple at Puri on Tuesday afternoon, they had already spent over two hours waiting in a serpentine queue at Badadanda (Grand Road). Jostling their way inside, they were again stopped at the seventh step of Baisi Pahacha (22 steps) where they had to get into another queue to enter the garbha gruha (sanctum sanctorum). As the crowd swelled, the family waited for another two hours before getting a glimpse of the Trinity but, only for a few seconds. On Tuesday, a day after six school girls fainted inside the 12th-century shrine allegedly due to the rush, devotees started queuing up outside Srimandir at 4 am. Towards noon, thousands of devotees like Rao faced the same ordeal. The stampede-like situation inside the temple on Monday has only exposed the poor crowd management in the shrine, which is witnessing a turnout of at least 50,000 devotees and sometimes more since December 15. The crowding will continue till January-end in wake of the holiday season and New Year. Given the rising number of devotees, witnessing the Holy Trinity in the sanctum sanctorum now takes not less than four hours. It extends to seven hours on festive occasions or public holidays, admitted officials of the Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA). Yet, the state government has no strategy in place other than the queue system to manage the crowd and reduce the waiting period despite the fact that every year during December-January, the temple witnesses similar crowding. Currently, devotees are being allowed into the temple through Lions’ Gate and Paschima Dwara and they exit through Dakshina and Uttara Dwaras. At present, devotees have to wait in a half-a-kilometre-long barricade to enter the temple through the Simhadwara. “In this 500-meter-long barricade, we allow people to move from one stretch to another in four to five phases so that the crowd is streamlined when it enters the Lions’ Gate,” said an inspector of Simhadwara police station, requesting anonymity. This increases the waiting period by many hours. Temple administrator AK Jena said all efforts are being taken to decongest the Bahara Katha area and streamline crowd movement both inside and outside the temple. “Each devotee is allowed two to three minutes of time to offer prayers before they are asked to leave the sanctum sanctorum. But there are devotees who stay back in the Bhitara Bedha even after witnessing the deities till the Mahaprasad is served in Ananda Bazaar between 12.30 and 1.30 pm or Bana Bandha (flag changing ritual) at 5 pm. We cannot force anyone to vacate the temple after darshan, which also results in overcrowding,” Jena added. Meanwhile, for the New Year, the local police again plan to extend the barricades for one km like it is done every year.