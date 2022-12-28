Home States Odisha

Odisha: Jumbos from Chhattisgarh spread panic in Nabarangpur 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE:  Panic has gripped the bordering villages of Nabarangpur district after a herd of elephants trampled an elderly man to death in the neighbouring Raigarh block of Chhattisgarh a few days back.  

On December 24, 60-year-old Teju Ram Gond was sleeping when elephants broke into his house at Siunapali village under Hatbharandi panchayat in Raigarh and killed him.

Sources said the elephant herd is entering Odisha at the night and returning to Chhattisgarh forest in the morning. In fear, people residing along the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border are remaining indoors after sundown.

Assistant conservator of forest Dhanurjay Mohapatra said the department is closely monitoring the movement of the elephant herd. A team of 60 personnel has been deployed for the purpose. Forest personnel are keeping a watch on 15 bordering villages.
 

