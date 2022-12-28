Home States Odisha

Odisha: SCB to open heart failure clinic for transplantation

The heart failure clinic to function from cardiology department, will remain open on every Thursday for screening of critical patients for heart transplantation.

SCB Medical College and Hospital

Old OPD building of SCB Medical College and Hospital at Cuttack | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The much-awaited heart transplantation unit is going to be made operational at SCB Medical College and Hospital soon with authorities of the premier government-run hospital of the state deciding to open a heart failure clinic from Thursday.

The heart failure clinic function from the cardiology department will remain open every Thursday for screening critical patients for heart transplantation. The patients after consultation with the doctors will register their names for transplantation.

The heart transplantation will be conducted at the cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS) department, said the head of the cardiology department, Prof Satya Narayan Routray. Earlier, in January 2022, the head of the CTVS department Prof Manoj Pattanaik had written a letter to the state government with a proposal for setting up a heart transplant unit at the department.

Stating that a heart transplant surgery unit can be operated from where open heart surgery and coronary artery bypass graft surgery (CABG) procedures are being conducted Prof. Pattanaik had written that the CTVS department was fully equipped for opening a heart transplantation unit.

“Doctors of the CTVS department had successfully conducted open heart surgery on around 200 patients during the Covid-19 pandemic. Besides, two separate extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) units - the first ward having six machines and the second one with three machines - set up at the CTVS department are also running successfully,” added the letter.

Going by the proposal, a three-member expert team examined the feasibility and other infrastructure aspects in SCB MCH’s CTVS department and submitted a report.

