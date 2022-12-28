Home States Odisha

One killed, six injured as ambulance hits truck in Odisha

The mishap took place near Khushi Plaza at Nahanjra at around 6.30 am.

Published: 28th December 2022

By Express News Service

BALASORE: A person was killed and six others sustained critical injuries after an ambulance rammed into a truck at Nahanjra within Jaleswar police limits here on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Ishad Khan (60) of Kespura village in West Bengal’s Paschim Medinipur. The injured also belong to the same area.

The mishap took place near Khushi Plaza at Nahanjra at around 6.30 am. Jaleswar IIC Rojalin Behera said seven persons were on their way to Kespura from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar in an ambulance. Near Khusi Plaza, the ambulance hit a truck from behind.

While Khan died on the spot, six injured persons were rushed to Jaleswar hospital. They were later shifted to Fakir Mohan Medical College and Hospital after their condition deteriorated. The IIC said the ambulance driver’s recklessness caused the accident.

The deceased’s body was sent for postmortem and the ambulance has been seized. Police registered a case and an investigation is underway.
 

