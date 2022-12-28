Ranveer, Disha to perform at HWC opening ceremony in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani along with BLACK SWAN, the famous K-Pop band featuring Odisha’s Shreya Lenka will perform live during the opening ceremony of the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on January 11.

The inaugural ceremony will incorporate aspects of traditional Odia music and dance, as well as the use of innovative new technology during the show. Amongst others, music composer Pritam, who has composed the hockey World Cup 2023 theme song, will take the stage and enthral the audience along with singers such as Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz and Shalmali Kholgade, also Namita Meleka from Odisha.

Guru Aruna Mohanty and National Award winner Shiamak Davar has choreographed the dance performances. The event will also feature many local Odia stars and performers.“The celebration is an integral part of the tournament as it symbolises our pride in both our state and country for playing host to the hockey World Cup for the second consecutive time.

With stars from local film industries, Bollywood, traditional singers, and even acts from overseas, this promises to be a show that you won’t want to miss. It gives me great pride to offer a warm welcome to all our national and foreign guests as hosts of the tournament and invite them to come to celebrate the spirit of hockey with us!” Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said. The tickets for the opening event will be available only online, starting December 28 at 12 noon on Paytm Insider.

