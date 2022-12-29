Home States Odisha

Ban on industries for HWC proof of rising pollution in Odisha's steel city: CITU

It is a known fact that the sponge iron industries are not using pollution control equipment including back-filter and electrostatic precipitator to save electricity.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Centre of Indian Trade Unions, CITU

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the state government ordering 22 industries around Rourkela to shut operations in January for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, Left trade outfit Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday said the move corroborates the extent of pollution in the Steel City.  

Addressing media persons, CITU’s Odisha vice-president Jehangir Ali said the order of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) member secretary to close 22 sponge iron industries in Kalunga and Kuarnmunda clusters from January 1 to 31 corroborates the inaction of the authorities concerned to check pollution in and around the city. People have the right to a pollution-free environment and the same ambient air quality should be maintained after the Hockey World Cup with strict implementation of pollution control measures.

“It is a known fact that the sponge iron industries are not using pollution control equipment including back-filter and electrostatic precipitators to save electricity. The industries also do not sprinkle water in dust-prone areas. If pollution control norms are implemented in these industries strictly, it would help combat the menace,” he said.

During his visit to Rourkela on December 19, chief secretary and OSPCB chairman Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had said strict pollution control measures would be put in place in and around Rourkela during the mega sporting event.

On December 21, OSPCB member secretary K Murugesen issued an elaborate advisory which included the closure of all pollution-intensive industries at Kalunga and Kuanrmunda, stopping of all construction activities in and around Rourkela and measures to make the region around the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium a low emission zone.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hockey World Cup CITU Jehangir Ali OSPCB
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp