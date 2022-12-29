Ban on industries for HWC proof of rising pollution in Odisha's steel city: CITU

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: With the state government ordering 22 industries around Rourkela to shut operations in January for the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup, Left trade outfit Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) on Wednesday said the move corroborates the extent of pollution in the Steel City.

Addressing media persons, CITU’s Odisha vice-president Jehangir Ali said the order of the Odisha State Pollution Control Board (OSPCB) member secretary to close 22 sponge iron industries in Kalunga and Kuarnmunda clusters from January 1 to 31 corroborates the inaction of the authorities concerned to check pollution in and around the city. People have the right to a pollution-free environment and the same ambient air quality should be maintained after the Hockey World Cup with strict implementation of pollution control measures.

“It is a known fact that the sponge iron industries are not using pollution control equipment including back-filter and electrostatic precipitators to save electricity. The industries also do not sprinkle water in dust-prone areas. If pollution control norms are implemented in these industries strictly, it would help combat the menace,” he said.

During his visit to Rourkela on December 19, chief secretary and OSPCB chairman Suresh Chandra Mahapatra had said strict pollution control measures would be put in place in and around Rourkela during the mega sporting event.

On December 21, OSPCB member secretary K Murugesen issued an elaborate advisory which included the closure of all pollution-intensive industries at Kalunga and Kuanrmunda, stopping of all construction activities in and around Rourkela and measures to make the region around the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium a low emission zone.

