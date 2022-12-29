Home States Odisha

CAG inaugurates centre for handicraft artisans in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha

A common facilitation centre for 550 artisans was inaugurated by Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu at Kainfulia in Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

Girish Chandra Murmu

Girish Chandra Murmu (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  A common facilitation centre for 550 artisans was inaugurated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu at Kainfulia in the Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday.

The facility, constructed under the Scheme of the Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries, is aimed at categorising traditional industries, artisans and producers into collectives and supporting them to produce quality and competitive products to ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector.

The facility will benefit artisans of Kanifulia, Haripur, Singhtia, Guabehera, Khuntapal, Sansa, Birua, Manitar and Mahulia villages. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.95 crore and houses machinery for making bamboo furniture, sal leaf plates and bowls, and machines for spinning, weaving and stitching of Sabai grass for making various household and handicraft items. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Girish Chandra Murmu centre for handicraft artisans Mayurbhanj
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp