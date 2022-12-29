CAG inaugurates centre for handicraft artisans in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A common facilitation centre for 550 artisans was inaugurated by the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India Girish Chandra Murmu at Kainfulia in the Mayurbhanj district on Tuesday. The facility, constructed under the Scheme of the Fund for Regeneration of Traditional Industries, is aimed at categorising traditional industries, artisans and producers into collectives and supporting them to produce quality and competitive products to ensure the long-term sustainability of the sector. The facility will benefit artisans of Kanifulia, Haripur, Singhtia, Guabehera, Khuntapal, Sansa, Birua, Manitar and Mahulia villages. It has been set up at a cost of Rs 1.95 crore and houses machinery for making bamboo furniture, sal leaf plates and bowls, and machines for spinning, weaving and stitching of Sabai grass for making various household and handicraft items.