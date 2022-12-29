Factionalism worry in Odisha as ruling party gets poll ready

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Increasing factionalism poses a tough challenge to the BJD ahead of the 2024 elections despite the party leadership’s announcement to win at least 125 Assembly seats and create an electoral history in the state.

The factional fight has come to light during the recently completed ‘Jana Sampark Padayatra’ of the party primarily in the western Odisha districts. Factionalism has spread in the party across the state with a new set of leaders launching their own parallel organisations at the Assembly constituency level, trying to dislodge those entrenched in power during the last several years.

Serious differences in the party ranks came to the fore at Dhamnagar with the open revolt of former MLA Rajendra Das after he was denied a ticket for the bypoll. Moreover, groups in the Bargarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts have become acute despite the party’s record win in the Padampur bypoll.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that senior leaders in the area do not see eye to eye and clashes between their followers have become a regular affair. A senior leader of the party said that Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das and former MLA of Bhatli Sushant Singh, the two power centres of the party in western Odisha districts, are running parallel organisations in the area.

Similarly, there are differences between Minister of State for Handicrafts Rita Sahu, who represents Bijepur, and Singh. There are reports of differences between Sahu and Das.

In coastal Odisha districts too factionalism has reached a serious level in several constituencies including Bramhagiri, Chandbali and Balasore. Brahmagiri MLA Sanjay Das Burma has fallen out of favour and a parallel organisation has emerged in the constituency with the support of the leadership. At Chandbali, a powerful section of the party wants Byomakesh Ray to be removed from his post as president of the Biju Yuva Janata Dal.

Senior party leaders admitted that factionalism has grown in the party and steps are being taken to resolve the issues wherever possible. However, senior leader Prasanna Acharya maintained that such minor differences among the leaders are nothing for a party like the BJD.

