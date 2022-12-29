Home States Odisha

Former Supreme Court judge reviews projects in Keonjhar in Odisha

Published: 29th December 2022 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Justice Anang Kumar Patnaik

Former Supreme Court judge and OMBADC Justice Anang Kumar Patnaik

By Express News Service

KEONJHAR:  Former Supreme Court judge and oversight authority of Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC) Justice Anang Kumar Patnaik reviewed various projects in the district on Wednesday. 

On a three-day visit to Keonjhar, Justice Patnaik visited Krushi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) at Keonjhar and was briefed on livelihood demonstration-cum-service provision units, capacity building and agro-processing units. Later he interacted with farmers during skill development sessions at KVK. 

Justice Patnaik also visited a mushroom cultivation unit at Sanaamuni and inspected beds of paddy straw and dhingri mushrooms prepared by members of two self-help groups. On that day, he reviewed water supply projects in Champua where he inspected a 4 MLD intake well, a 7.4 km distribution network, a 4 MLD water treatment plant and an underground reservoir of 1.5 lakh litre capacity. 

He visited Basudevpur SSD Girls High School in Champua block and inspected its library and dining hall. He then visited a goat-rearing unit at Sarupatala in Jhumpura block. On Tuesday, Justice Patnaik visited the transformed high school at Ramchandrapur in Ghasipura and reviewed the ongoing works of the Anandpur indoor stadium and piped drinking project for 19 villages at Hatadihi.

The former judge also reviewed works being undertaken in the district under ‘Ama Jungle Yojana’. He then visited the Mother and Child Centre at Ghatgaon where he interacted with the CDMO and enquired about services being extended to people. 

Among others, the CEO of OMBADC G Rajesh, Keonjhar collector Ashish Thakare, and senior officials were present. Justice Patnaik’s visit to the district will conclude on Thursday. 

TAGS
Supreme Court Anang Kumar Patnaik
Comments

Fifa World Cup
