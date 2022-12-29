Inter-varsity hockey tournament from January 5 to 8 in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In the run-up to the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023, the Higher Education department has decided to host the final inter-university men’s and women’s hockey tournament from January 5 to 8.

While the final of the women’s tournament will be hosted by Rama Devi Women’s University, the men’s tournament will be organised by Sambalpur University.

In wake of the hockey World Cup, the department has been hosting inter-college and inter-university hockey tournaments this month. Higher Education Minister Rohit Pujari said efforts are being made to promote hockey in degree colleges and universities in the state.

Besides, as the National Education Policy 2020 requires the integration of sports from being an extra-curricular activity to being a part of the curriculum, the state’s higher education department had already decided to incentivise sports and formulate a special policy for college students, Pujari added.

