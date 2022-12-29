Home States Odisha

Make Balangir an inspirational dist: Odisha Governor

Steps must be taken by the administration to make the aspirational district of Balangir into an inspirational one, said Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal here on Wednesday. 

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal

Interacting with the district officials at the circuit house here, the Governor said people’s response to programmes being implemented by the state government in Balangir is praiseworthy. Collector Chanchal Rana and in-charge SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas apprised Prof Lal of various programmes being implemented in the district. 

The Governor also attended an event ‘UDAAN’ organised by the Rotary Club of Elite at Town Boy’s High School. He praised the efforts of the members of the club which provides free education to girl students. 
A souvenir was released on the occasion. Balangir MLA Narasingha Mishra, educationist Madhusudan Pati and other dignitaries were present. 

The Governor later visited Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital before leaving for Birmaharajpur in the Sonepur district later on the day. 

Anganwadi workers submit memo

Jeypore: Anganwadi workers of Koraput district on Wednesday submitted memoranda signed by ICDS beneficiaries to the district administration seeking fulfilment of their eight-point charter of demands. On the day, over 3,000 Anganwadi workers and helpers engaged in 15 ICDS projects in the district took out a massive rally from Gundicha temple to the collectorate. 

