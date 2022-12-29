Home States Odisha

Odisha Agriculture department to fill up vacancies by March, says minister

The minister took a review of vacant positions in the directorates of agriculture and food production, horticulture, soil conservation and watershed development.

Published: 29th December 2022 08:47 AM

Ranendra Pratap Swain

Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment Ranendra Pratap Swain on Wednesday directed the department to take approval from the empowered committee of the Finance department for filling up all vacant posts in the directorates under the department.

The minister took a review of vacant positions in the directorates of agriculture and food production, horticulture, soil conservation and watershed development and the demand of various service associations for restructuring cadres at a meeting here.

In view of the huge vacancies at the base level posts like assistant agriculture officer, assistant soil conservation office, assistant horticulture officer, assistant agriculture engineer and field level extension staff, the department has taken up the matter with the Odisha Public Service Commission, Odisha Staff Selection Commission and Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission for expeditious steps to conduct test for selection of candidates.

