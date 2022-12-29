Odisha: Hockey World Cup hype fine, but Cuttack citizens cry for basic civic life

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Ahead of the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony on January 11, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has taken up several beautification projects from Sikharpur to Chahata square to make the quadrennial event memorable.

Flyover walls and ring road embankment are being painted in glorious colours and themes, sculptures are being installed, paver blocks are being placed on footpaths, streetlighting at some places is being fitted with designer illumination and a fountain is being installed at Jobra square.

Yet, beneath the sheen and sprucing up is a city of filth and squalor with citizens gasping for even basic civic amenities like proper roads, clean and hygienic surroundings without the garbage and litter all around, and praying for respite from the acute mosquito menace.

With their basic needs completely neglected, the residents all across the city are least enthused about the inauguration hype. “This is nothing but a farce. What is the use of this extravaganza when the common people who are having to carry on with their day-to-day life through civic issues and problems,” said a disgruntled resident.

1. Bike lying in a hole near Sartol train line;

3. Broken iron chair along Kathajodi ring road | Express

A biker and pillion rider were injured critically on Sunday night after their bike got stuck in a big hole that developed suddenly on the road near the Sartol train line. The road which was dug up for carrying out the JICA-funded OISIP was recently repaired by OWSSB.

“The roads stretching from Sutahat Mosque square to Meheboob Pola, Sutahat to Mission Road and Sutahat to Odia Bazar via Ganga Mandir are in a precarious condition. Despite tall claims, the civic body authorities are not turning up to repair the same. We are feeling unsafe to commute on these roads,” said local residents Biswajit Pandey and Sunny Patnaik while questioning as to what benefit the city people would reap from the hockey World Cup celebratory event.

The iron chairs constructed along Kathajodi ring road by Cuttack Development Authority to provide recreational facilities to citizens are in a dilapidated state due to lack of repair and maintenance. “On the other hand, the civic body is planning to erect a welcome gate at Belleview square as part of the beautification drive,” rued some residents of Purighat.

ALSO READ | Racing against time, Rourkela ready for Hockey World Cup

“The CMC is spending money towards beautifying the outer part of the city to host the World Cup inauguration. But it has forgotten to provide basic civic amenities to citizens. While the mosquito menace is yet to be curbed due to lack of sanitation measures, majority of the street lights in the city are lying defunct,” alleged Giribala Behera who had unsuccessfully contested for the CMC Mayor post from Congress party.

Residents have to lead dangerous life with drain lying uncovered and growing encroachment congesting the roads and streets in many residential areas of the city. “Instead of beautifying the outer side, the organisers should go through the inner sides of the city to study the pathetic living condition of the citizens and address the issues and problems,” Behera added.CMC officials did not respond to calls.

CUTTACK: Ahead of the Hockey World Cup opening ceremony on January 11, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has taken up several beautification projects from Sikharpur to Chahata square to make the quadrennial event memorable. Flyover walls and ring road embankment are being painted in glorious colours and themes, sculptures are being installed, paver blocks are being placed on footpaths, streetlighting at some places is being fitted with designer illumination and a fountain is being installed at Jobra square. Yet, beneath the sheen and sprucing up is a city of filth and squalor with citizens gasping for even basic civic amenities like proper roads, clean and hygienic surroundings without the garbage and litter all around, and praying for respite from the acute mosquito menace. With their basic needs completely neglected, the residents all across the city are least enthused about the inauguration hype. “This is nothing but a farce. What is the use of this extravaganza when the common people who are having to carry on with their day-to-day life through civic issues and problems,” said a disgruntled resident. 1. Bike lying in a hole near Sartol train line; 3. Broken iron chair along Kathajodi ring road | Express A biker and pillion rider were injured critically on Sunday night after their bike got stuck in a big hole that developed suddenly on the road near the Sartol train line. The road which was dug up for carrying out the JICA-funded OISIP was recently repaired by OWSSB. “The roads stretching from Sutahat Mosque square to Meheboob Pola, Sutahat to Mission Road and Sutahat to Odia Bazar via Ganga Mandir are in a precarious condition. Despite tall claims, the civic body authorities are not turning up to repair the same. We are feeling unsafe to commute on these roads,” said local residents Biswajit Pandey and Sunny Patnaik while questioning as to what benefit the city people would reap from the hockey World Cup celebratory event. The iron chairs constructed along Kathajodi ring road by Cuttack Development Authority to provide recreational facilities to citizens are in a dilapidated state due to lack of repair and maintenance. “On the other hand, the civic body is planning to erect a welcome gate at Belleview square as part of the beautification drive,” rued some residents of Purighat. ALSO READ | Racing against time, Rourkela ready for Hockey World Cup “The CMC is spending money towards beautifying the outer part of the city to host the World Cup inauguration. But it has forgotten to provide basic civic amenities to citizens. While the mosquito menace is yet to be curbed due to lack of sanitation measures, majority of the street lights in the city are lying defunct,” alleged Giribala Behera who had unsuccessfully contested for the CMC Mayor post from Congress party. Residents have to lead dangerous life with drain lying uncovered and growing encroachment congesting the roads and streets in many residential areas of the city. “Instead of beautifying the outer side, the organisers should go through the inner sides of the city to study the pathetic living condition of the citizens and address the issues and problems,” Behera added.CMC officials did not respond to calls.