Odisha: Power of attorney documents for Antov’s cremation under verification

BHUBANESWAR: The cremation of billionaire Russian lawmaker and Putin critic Pavel Antov as well as his friend Vladimir Bydanov has emerged as a central point of an investigation by Odisha Police which is examining the authenticity of the power of attorney (PoA) documents purportedly issued by their family members for the funeral.

The Crime Branch which is probing the deaths occurring within days of each other is believed to have reached out to authorities in India as well as in Russia. Sources pointed out that PoA for Bydanov’s cremation was issued by his son while the lawmakers were furnished by his daughter Anna Antova.

Information accessed by The New Indian Express reveals the document of power of attorney for Antov’s post-mortem and cremation was sent by the Russian consulate in Kolkata by email on December 26 to Odisha Police. The PoV document was written in Russian by Antov’s daughter Anna and an English translation was also attached for the police to conduct a post-mortem.

The email suggested that post mortem report be shared with Mikhail Turov and the PoA used for cremation activities as well as transportation of the ashes to the Russian Federation. Turov and his wife Natalia Panasenko were travelling with Russian lawmaker Antov and his friend Bydanov. Police sources pointed out that the genuineness of the legal documents and those who issued the same are being verified.

On the day, a Crime Branch team questioned the Russian couple as well as Jitender Singh, the travel agent-cum-interpreter. Singh who is fluent in Russian told the investigators that Antov had visited India in the past and the former used to be his guide and interpreter. In fact, the Russian billionaire had a good friendship with Singh who operated as a freelance tour guide. For this trip, Antov apparently wanted to visit tribal areas of India and Singh sent him certain options in November.

Antov zeroed in on Odisha and North East India for holidaying with his friends which ultimately ended in the twin tragedy. Crime Branch is also checking the acquaintance of Antov with the rest members of the travel group which includes the Russian couple. Natobar Mohanty, their driver for the trip in Odisha, was also quizzed on the day.

While foul play in the deaths is not suspected yet, sources said Odisha Police were not ruling out any angle.

The hotel room that Antov shared with Bydanov in Rayagada town has been sealed. The medical conditions and disease history of Bydanov are being verified. Investigation into his drinking habits and what happened in the room on December 22 night would be examined in course of the investigation. The Crime Branch has formed a team which will travel to the district to begin its probe.

Meanwhile, the Siriguda crematorium in Rayagada where the cremation took place is under police vigil.

