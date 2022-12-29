Odisha: Squatters squeeze Grand Road of Puri, devotees feel pain

Asish Mehta By

BHUBANESWAR: Since the last fortnight, the Grand Road of Puri is chock-a-block with devotees. Their entry into the Sri Jagannath temple is slow but they are willing to brave the ordeal to get a glimpse of the Holy Trinity. The holiday season ahead of the New Year is a reason for the mad rush at Srimandir but what’s giving the visitors a tough time are the encroachments which have eaten up a major portion of the Grand Road (from Medical Chowk to the temple).

The road stretch currently has a 500-metre barricade for devotees at the centre. But on both sides, several makeshift vendors have set up their shops, almost double the number which was present on the Grand Road during the pre-Covid times. Further congesting the road are parked two-wheelers, rickshaws and at least 15 large counters that have been opened by the locals where devotees can deposit their mobile phones, cameras, shoes and other belongings for a fee.

Besides, with construction for the Parikrama project underway around the temple till the SJTA office, vendors from other gates of the temple have also spilt onto the main road.

“The Grand Road is a mess now. There are two lines of small vendors on each side of the road and parked two-wheelers occupy a large portion of it. Outside the barricades near the temple, if two rickshaws approach the road from the adjoining lanes, there will be hardly any space for people to walk. We have to hop onto the existing sidewalks if we want to walk without being hit by a biker or rickshaw-puller,” said Geetanjali Patjoshi, a regular visitor to the temple.

Even the sidewalks (less than 1 metre in width) on both sides of the road are full of street vendors and makeshift shops. According to records, the Grand Road width varies from 40 metres near Jagannath temple to 120 metres at Gundicha temple. Both sides of the road near the Srimandir have connecting streets to other parts of the town. The entire 3 km Grand Road has at least 2,000 small vendors, both cabins and makeshift shops.

Six years back, the Puri Municipality had given an undertaking in the Orissa High Court - during the hearing of a PIL - stating that the Grand Road will be a no-vending zone to ensure the free movement of people. However, the civic body has been allowing vending activities and collecting fees from vendors. One of the vendors Susant Sahoo said the Puri Municipality collects `20 from each vendor every day. “We also have the option of paying `10 if we do not want the receipt,” he added.

Locals said the Grand Road congestion is going to stay till the Parikrama project is completed. “Along with devotees, the number of vendors is also increasing year after year, shrinking free space on the road. Although a large municipality market complex is coming up on the Grand Road, the shops in it will only be meant for those with licences,” said Kamapani Patra, a resident of Puri town.

