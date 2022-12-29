Home States Odisha

Odisha: Tribals demand inclusion of three scripts in Constitution

In a related development, the Koraput unit of BJD staged protest in front of the collector’s office demanding ST status for 160 communities residing in the state.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 07:29 AM

Tribals dancing to traditional music in front of the collector’s office | Express

By Express News Service

BARIPADA/JEYPORE: Slamming the Centre for neglecting tribals, the Mayurbhanj unit of BJD on Wednesday demanded the inclusion of Ho, Mundari and Bhumija scripts in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

The party also came down on Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu for ignoring the demands of the people of his home district Mayurbhanj. Murmu, who is from Betnoti block, had visited Mayurbhanj recently and attended the annual meeting of the tribal doctors’ association.

Former Rajya Sabha member and BJD leader Sarojini Hembram said she had raised the demand for including Ho, Mundari and Bhumija scripts in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution during her stint in the Parliament.

“The Centre had recognised the Ol Chiki script and included it in the Constitution. The move benefited tribal children and enabled them to pursue their studies in the language. Droupadi Murmu, the daughter of the district, is now the President of India. The protests by the tribals of Mayurbhanj must come to her notice,” she said.

Morada MLA Rajkishore Das also flayed the union government and said the Centre has been neglecting the education of tribal children. As a mark of protest, a large number of tribals including children and women of Ho, Mundari and Bhumija communities danced to the tune of traditional music in front of the collector’s office here on the day.

Tribal leaders Sananda Marandi, Debasish Marandi and Bhadev Hansdah submitted a memorandum addressed to the President to Mayurbhanj collector Vineet Bhardwaj over the demand. In a related development, the Koraput unit of BJD staged a protest in front of the collector’s office demanding ST status for 160 communities residing in the state. Shouting slogans against the Centre, BJD workers gheraoed the collectorate over the demand.

