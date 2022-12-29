Teacher drowns in bid to save student in Odisha

Home States Odisha

Published: 29th December 2022

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A teacher of a private coaching centre at Bidyadharpurpatana village in Mahakalapada lost his life while trying to save a student from drowning in the Mahanadi river at Kantilo in Nayagarh district on Wednesday. 

He was identified as Saroj Kumar Das (26) of Sankhapada village. Sources said around 40 students of the coaching centre had gone for a picnic to Kantilo when one of them slipped into the river. In a bid to save the student, Saroj jumped into the river. The teacher managed to rescue the student but was washed away in the strong current. 

Locals along with rescue workers traced Saroj downstream of the river and shifted him to a local hospital where the doctors declared him dead. Police seized Saroj’s body and sent it for autopsy. The investigation is underway, said Khandapada IIC Ramesh Debata. 

