Tight security, drone vigil for Dhanuyatra in Odisha

By Express News Service

BARGARH: Elaborate security arrangements have been put in place by police to ensure law and order during the 11-day-long Dhanuyatra which kicked off in Bargarh town on Tuesday. As Dhanuyatra considered the world’s largest open-air theatre, entered its 75th year, over six lakh people from across Bargarh and nearby districts besides neighbouring Chhattisgarh are expected to throng the town.

A large number of VIPs are also expected to visit the festival this year.

In order to keep a check on criminal and anti-social activities, Bargarh police have beefed up security at all places where events relating to Dhanuyatra are being organised. For regulation of traffic, crowd and security of VIPs, 14 platoons of the police force along with one unit of district voluntary force (DVF) have been deployed. A posse of police personnel including one additional SP, six DSPs, 14 inspectors, 38 SIs, 66 ASIs, 18 havildars, 116 constables and 170 home guards will monitor the security across the town.

Bargarh SP Parmar Smit Parshottamdas said, “We have deployed an adequate number of personnel to ensure the smooth conduct of Dhanuyatra. At least six drones are covering important areas and the footage is being monitored from our central control room. Similarly, to ensure women’s safety and prevent eve-teasing, a special squad has been formed. An anti-snatching squad has also been formed.”

To create awareness among people at places where the events are being organised, police have released a map and a few animated movies which are being circulated widely, he added. Meanwhile, the Rang Mahal, where the cultural performances are organised for King Kansa, was inaugurated on Wednesday.

Over 150 dance troupes from different parts of Odisha and other states will perform during the festival. Different episodes of Dhanuyatra will be performed at 14 open-air stages including the Raj Darbar, Rang Mahal and Nanda Darbar across the town spread over seven square kilometres.

