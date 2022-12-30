CM Naveen launches projects worth Rs 1,800 crore in Odisha

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 1,541 projects worth around Rs 1,800 crore in the Angul district on Thursday. The CM inaugurated 746 projects worth Rs 313 crore and laid the foundation stones of another 795 projects worth Rs 1,492 crore.

He also announced to set up of two mega drinking water projects at a cost of Rs 350 crore in the district. These two projects have already been approved by the state cabinet. Residents of 48 panchayats in Angul will benefit from the projects.

Addressing a public meeting here, Naveen said development is the biggest identity of Angul. With the establishment of industries, employment opportunities have increased in the district. The new projects will provide a further push to the development trend of Angul, he said adding, in the recent Make-in-Odisha conclave, the state has managed to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore.

On the occasion, the CM gave away financial assistance of Rs 242 crore to women members of Mission Shakti groups of Angul. Around 75,000 women of 7,372 self-help groups in the district will benefit from it.

“Mission Shakti is my favourite programme. I feel happy when women members of Mission Shakti meet me and tell their success stories. I want the members of Mission Shakti to become entrepreneurs. For this, the state government will provide all support to them,” said Naveen.

He also announced that the state government will provide Rs 50,000 interest-free loan to the women members of Mission Shakti in the next five years. Describing Angul as a land of service and struggle, Naveen paid tributes to Nabakrushna Chowdhury, Malati Chowdhury and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan.

Among others, 5T secretary VK Pandian, deputy speaker Rajanikanta Singh, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan and Angul collector Siddharth Shankar Swain were present.

Later, the CM went to Angul railway station and flagged off the Sambalpur-Shalimar Express train in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi.

ANGUL: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched 1,541 projects worth around Rs 1,800 crore in the Angul district on Thursday. The CM inaugurated 746 projects worth Rs 313 crore and laid the foundation stones of another 795 projects worth Rs 1,492 crore. He also announced to set up of two mega drinking water projects at a cost of Rs 350 crore in the district. These two projects have already been approved by the state cabinet. Residents of 48 panchayats in Angul will benefit from the projects. Addressing a public meeting here, Naveen said development is the biggest identity of Angul. With the establishment of industries, employment opportunities have increased in the district. The new projects will provide a further push to the development trend of Angul, he said adding, in the recent Make-in-Odisha conclave, the state has managed to attract investments worth Rs 10 lakh crore. On the occasion, the CM gave away financial assistance of Rs 242 crore to women members of Mission Shakti groups of Angul. Around 75,000 women of 7,372 self-help groups in the district will benefit from it. “Mission Shakti is my favourite programme. I feel happy when women members of Mission Shakti meet me and tell their success stories. I want the members of Mission Shakti to become entrepreneurs. For this, the state government will provide all support to them,” said Naveen. He also announced that the state government will provide Rs 50,000 interest-free loan to the women members of Mission Shakti in the next five years. Describing Angul as a land of service and struggle, Naveen paid tributes to Nabakrushna Chowdhury, Malati Chowdhury and Pabitra Mohan Pradhan. Among others, 5T secretary VK Pandian, deputy speaker Rajanikanta Singh, Dhenkanal MP Mahesh Sahoo, Talcher MLA Braja Kishore Pradhan and Angul collector Siddharth Shankar Swain were present. Later, the CM went to Angul railway station and flagged off the Sambalpur-Shalimar Express train in presence of Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Pralhad Joshi.