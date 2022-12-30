Diamond Jubilee Alumni Meet of NIT-R kicks off in Odisha

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: The three-day Diamond Jubilee Global Alumni Meet of the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela (NIT-R) kicked off on the institute’s premises here on Wednesday evening. As many as 180 alumni from across the globe participated in the celebration.

Being organised by the Centre for Alumni, Industry and International Relations of NIT-R, the programme will end on Friday. Managing director-cum- the chief executive officer of Tech Mahindra CP Gurnani and chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) SM Vaidya graced the inaugural function as chief guest and guest of honour respectively.

Gurnani said the alumni will lend their support in the process of rejuvenating and boosting the institute’s growth. “NIT-R holds an extraordinary place in my heart for the quality of education and the values it has instilled in me. These things have played a key role in my journey to the top of IOCL,” said Vaidya.

Among others, the principal secretary of the higher education department Bishnupada Sethi and the director-in-charge of Rourkela Steel Plant Atanu Bhowmick spoke during the occasion.

