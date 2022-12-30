Govt committed to provide justice to weaker sections: Odisha CM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said the state government is committed to providing justice to the vulnerable sections of society.

Addressing the 51st annual conference of the All Odisha Lawyers’ Association here, the chief minister said the state requires lawyers to be knowledgeable, intelligent and above all possessed with an unrestrained passion for providing justice, especially to poor and helpless people.

Stating that lawyers are the pivot of the justice system, the chief minister said they act as a bridge between justice seekers and the delivery of justice. “Therefore, it is quite clear how dependent is our justice delivery system on the efficiency of lawyers,” he added.

Referring to steps taken by the state government through various institutional mechanisms such as Madhu Babu legal aid camps at the panchayat level, legal literacy camps through legal services authority and other initiatives, the chief minister said he expected lawyers to stand behind the efforts of delivery of justice to people who are not well versed with the complexities of the legal system.

The chief minister said the lawyers’ community is an asset to society and has always been supportive of the government’s initiatives for the transformation of the state at all levels. Stating that the government is sympathetic to the welfare of the lawyers’ community, he said it has established a welfare trust for advocates with an annual grant of Rs 5 crore. “We are also working to improve the infrastructure of our courts in the state and established a Judicial Infrastructure Management Agency,” he said.

