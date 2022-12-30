Home States Odisha

Odisha: Manoj Mishra quits Central service, joins state

A 2000 batch officer, Mishra was on central deputation to the state and served as secretary of the same department.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:51 AM   |  A+A-

Manoj Kumar Mishra

Manoj Kumar Mishra, principal secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology department (Photo | LinkedIn)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday appointed Manoj Kumar Mishra as principal secretary of the Electronics and Information Technology department on a contractual basis a day after the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer’s resignation was accepted by the Ministry of Railways.

After the Railway Board had accepted Mishra’s resignation from the all-India service on Wednesday, the state government issued a notification over his appointment on a contractual basis. He will remain in the additional charge of special secretary to the government (Rail Coordination) in the Commerce and Transport department.

After he had sent in his resignation, the state cabinet approved a proposal for his appointment which will be in effect till he attains the age of 60 years, vacates the post or the government disengages him whichever is earlier. The state government which considered his experience in the IT sector as well as grounding key projects may utilise his services in any sector as per requirement.

The provisions of the Odisha Civil Services Rules, 1962 and Orissa Government Servant’s Conduct Rules,1959 shall be applicable to him.

