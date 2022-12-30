Home States Odisha

Odisha: NCDC regional centre to come up in Bhubaneswar

The NCDC centre will provide the hand holding for bio-safety and bio-security along with the quality assurance activities for district labs and RTPCR labs and lower level laboratories.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 05:27 PM   |  A+A-

Health secretary Shalini Pandit on Thursday handed over the registered land deed and possession to the director general of health services Prof Atul Goel.

Health secretary Shalini Pandit on Thursday handed over the registered land deed and possession to the director general of health services Prof Atul Goel.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) is all set to set up its regional branch on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. It will support the state in strengthening surveillance on emerging and reemerging infections of public health importance. Health secretary Shalini Pandit on Thursday handed over the registered land deed and possession to the director general of health services Prof Atul Goel.

Stating that prevention of diseases should be given equal focus along with clinical treatment, Goel said NCDC at Bhubaneswar would be like a regional centre of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. It would work in complete collaboration with the state machinery for improving disease surveillance, and control of diseases having public health implications, he said.

The state government has provided 3.125 acres of land at Andharua Mauza in the Khurda district free of premium with a waiver of registration fees for the regional centre. It will extend a gamut of diagnostic services for communicable diseases, and non-communicable diseases and will be the apex lab for 32 district public health laboratories, state referral laboratories at MCHs and other laboratories in the state.

The NCDC centre will provide the hand holding for bio-safety and bio-security along with quality assurance activities for district labs and RTPCR labs and lower-level laboratories. It will monitor the emerging trend of diseases along with vector control measures through entomological surveillance and also support operational research activities. The state government has also planned to develop a laboratory management information system for ensuring timely communication of results and an early warning system for all districts.

Pandit said Odisha has rolled out a transformative approach in quality health care services and worked in collaboration with central organisations like RMRC, Institute of Life Sciences and AIIMS during the Covid pandemic.NCDC would further strengthen the state’s strength in disease surveillance and public health service, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Centre for Disease Control Shalini Pandit
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp