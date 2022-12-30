Odisha: New park in Ashok Vihar merging seven fragmented green pockets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a park being built as part of a project that consolidates seven fragmented green pockets into one horticultural space, officials said. Once completed, the project located in Ashok Vihar Phase II will turn the development into one large park, named ‘Vaishnavi’, spanning nearly 33 acres.

The landscape scheme “captures the space symbolism from Samkhya Philosophy,” the DDA said in a statement. To further promote greenery and eco-friendly open public spaces in the capital, Lt Governor V K Saxena, today laid the foundation stone of ‘Vaishnavi’, a DDA Park and nursery in North Delhi.

It is one of the first sites of DDA greens, that the LG had visited after taking oath in May 2022, and had instructed that the hitherto fallow land, be developed into an aesthetic public park and nursery, the urban body said. The project consolidates seven fragmented green pockets, it said. The project has been christened ‘Vaishnavi’ – a name given to the plant ‘tulsi’, a sacred plant, another name of Goddess Parvati, the DDA said.

Lok Sabha member Harsh Vardhan and various senior officials of the DDA were present on the occasion. The project proposes to develop “an environmental asset in form of a public park”, it said.“The park will act like an integrated centre where city dwellers and tourists will be provided with hands-on opportunities to interact with nature through connected activities of a plant nursery, vermicomposting, apiculture and pottery, being exhibited at the park with a special emphasis on the know-how of hydroponic farming,” the statement said.

There will be a freestanding restaurant within this space that will be able to operate, after park timings, it said. An independent approach link will connect the restaurant zone to the park. The interactive zones in the area adjacent to the park will offer exposure to a variety of plant materials, the statement said.

“These are to be connected through a central water channel, which acts like a common spine with sculptures. Pottery activity is also offered here. A location has been dedicated for an organised commercial exchange of plant and plant-oriented merchandise in a natural setting,” the statement said.

