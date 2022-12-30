Home States Odisha

Odisha: New park in Ashok Vihar merging seven fragmented green pockets

Lok Sabha member Harsh Vardhan and various senior officials of the DDA were present on the occasion.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

park. green park

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena on Thursday laid the foundation stone of a park being built as part of a project that consolidates seven fragmented green pockets into one horticultural space, officials said. Once completed, the project located in Ashok Vihar Phase II will turn the development into one large park, named ‘Vaishnavi’, spanning nearly 33 acres.

The landscape scheme “captures the space symbolism from Samkhya Philosophy,” the DDA said in a statement. To further promote greenery and eco-friendly open public spaces in the capital, Lt Governor V K Saxena, today laid the foundation stone of ‘Vaishnavi’, a DDA Park and nursery in North Delhi.

It is one of the first sites of DDA greens, that the LG had visited after taking oath in May 2022, and had instructed that the hitherto fallow land, be developed into an aesthetic public park and nursery, the urban body said. The project consolidates seven fragmented green pockets, it said. The project has been christened ‘Vaishnavi’ – a name given to the plant ‘tulsi’, a sacred plant, another name of Goddess Parvati, the DDA said.

Lok Sabha member Harsh Vardhan and various senior officials of the DDA were present on the occasion. The project proposes to develop “an environmental asset in form of a public park”, it said.“The park will act like an integrated centre where city dwellers and tourists will be provided with hands-on opportunities to interact with nature through connected activities of a plant nursery, vermicomposting, apiculture and pottery, being exhibited at the park with a special emphasis on the know-how of hydroponic farming,” the statement said.

There will be a freestanding restaurant within this space that will be able to operate, after park timings, it said. An independent approach link will connect the restaurant zone to the park. The interactive zones in the area adjacent to the park will offer exposure to a variety of plant materials, the statement said.

“These are to be connected through a central water channel, which acts like a common spine with sculptures. Pottery activity is also offered here. A location has been dedicated for an organised commercial exchange of plant and plant-oriented merchandise in a natural setting,” the statement said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena Ashok Vihar
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp