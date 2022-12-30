Odisha: Track apps for Dhanuyatra come in handy for tourists

Home States Odisha

The objective of the app is to circulate all the information related to the festival and the events besides provide a few utilities so that the tourists can enjoy the festival without hassles.

BARGARH: For Bargarh Dhanuyatra enthusiasts, mobile applications developed and launched by two educational institutions have come as a boon. With a large number of people thronging the platinum jubilee celebrations of the fest from far and wide, the apps help them plan their visit with detailed itineraries and navigation details of the various places of the events besides tracking the movement of Krishna and Kansa.  

Named ‘Bargarh Dhanujatra’ developed by Imperial College, Bargarh and ‘Amar Bargarh Dhanu Yatra’ developed by Vikash Group of Institutions, Bargarh both android apps are available on Google Play Store.

The Bargarh Dhanujatra App has a complete list of events of each day and shows the designated parking places for all vehicles at different places in the town. It has a separate section having information about the actors and a tracking option to know the locations of Kansa and Krishna.

Developed by three faculty members of the institution Subhasree Sarangi, Pritam Patel and Desamani Meher, some students and alumni have also chipped in coming up with the Bargarh Dhanujatra app. 

Chairman of the institution, Deepak Goyal said, “The visitors who come from different places often face inconvenience in reaching the right places of events. Ultimately, they fail to explore all aspects of the festival. The objective of the app is to circulate all the information related to the festival and the events besides providing a few utilities so that the tourists can enjoy the festival without hassles.” 

On the other hand, the app by Vikash Group of Institutions has been developed by the principal of Vikash Business School K Pradhan along with two faculty members Pankaj Kumar and Subham Dash.

Director of Vikash Group, SN Panda said, “Tourists face problems at the festival and we thought of addressing their issues with a user-friendly app. The idea was supported by chairman D Murali Krishna and executive director D Nageshwar Rao following which the app was developed under the Innovation cell of Vikash group.”

Overwhelmed by the response of the apps, the developers said they have got positive feedback basing on which the apps can be improved from next season onwards.

