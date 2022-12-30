Home States Odisha

Sarpanch, five others booked for ostracising family in Odisha

Published: 30th December 2022 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALANGIR: Balangir Sadar police on Thursday registered an FIR against six persons for allegedly ostracising a family in Mirdhapali village reportedly over a political fallout. The accused include local sarpanch Pinku Patel and the president of the village club Deepak Adabaria.

Sources said the victim Saroj Rout’s family and sarpanch Patel had developed an enmity during the last panchayat elections. They had another tussle after the recent Sulia festival too.

Patel on Wednesday called a meeting and declared that the family be ostracised. He further said those who keep contact with the family would be asked to pay a penalty of Rs 5,000. Besides, the informers about anyone keeping contact with the ostracised family will also be given prize money of Rs 1,000. Afraid, Rout’s family reportedly fled and took shelter in a paddy processing field.

On being informed, police asked Rout to reach the outpost in Chandanvati. Rout alleged that the rivalry between him and the sarpanch began after the last panchayat elections. Patel however refuted the allegations and claimed that both parties shared a harmonious relationship. Meanwhile, additional block development officer Ramdutt Bhoi visited the village on Thursday and took stock of the situation.

Contacted, collector Chanchal Rana said an inquiry will be made on the matter and steps are taken to rehabilitate the family.SDPO Tofan Bag said police have been deployed in the area to maintain law and order.

