Home States Odisha

Seven govt teachers sacked for ‘unauthorised absence’ in Odisha

In October, a video of Mallick consuming alcohol during duty hours on the school premises had gone viral on social media.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

teachers, classrooms

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur administration on Thursday terminated the services of seven junior government school teachers for alleged prolonged absence from duty.

The teachers are Ahuti Mishra of Usharani Memorial Girls Upper Primary School and Puspalata Das of Kalyanpur Nodal Upper Primary School of Binjharpur block, Subhasmita Moharana of Mulasara UP Graded Primary School of Dangadi block, Lopamudra Sarangi of Choramuhan Project UP School and Sunita Chand at Baligaripatana Project Primary school of Dharmasala block and Aparna Sahoo of Kakudikuda Nodal Upper Primary School and Rasmita Rout of Sarbamangala Government High school of Jajpur block of the district.

The termination orders were issued by the district education officer (DEO)-cum-project coordinator of Samagra Sikshya, Jajpur, Ranjan Kumar Giri in accordance with the decision of collector-cum-chief executive officer, Zilla parishad Jajpur.

“The teachers had been absent from duty without permission for years together. They did not return to work despite several notices being issued to them so they were terminated from service,” said Giri.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the headmaster of a government school was on Thursday placed under suspension on the charge of consuming alcohol while on duty. The accused is the headmaster of Ratnagiri Government High School of Bari block Prakash Chandra Mallick.

In October, a video of Mallick consuming alcohol during duty hours on the school premises had gone viral on social media. Based on the video, an investigation was conducted. Order was on the day issued for the purpose.

“In exercise of the power conferred with the director of secondary education, Odisha, under Rule 12 (1)(a) of OCS (CC&A) Rules 1962 and pending drawal of proceedings in detail, Prakash Chandra Mallick is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jajpur administration junior government school teachers alleged prolonged absence
India Matters
(Express illustration by Soumyadip Sinha)
Why Agnipath is a landmark fiscal reform
Guruvayur Temple (Photo | EPS)
Guruvayur Temple possesses over Rs 1,737 crore in bank deposits, 271 acres land
The roosters tied to a plant in the police station in Balasore | Express
Cocks spend two days in police custody, released after health check-up in Odisha
Walking with Rahul Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp