Seven govt teachers sacked for ‘unauthorised absence’ in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Jajpur administration on Thursday terminated the services of seven junior government school teachers for alleged prolonged absence from duty.

The teachers are Ahuti Mishra of Usharani Memorial Girls Upper Primary School and Puspalata Das of Kalyanpur Nodal Upper Primary School of Binjharpur block, Subhasmita Moharana of Mulasara UP Graded Primary School of Dangadi block, Lopamudra Sarangi of Choramuhan Project UP School and Sunita Chand at Baligaripatana Project Primary school of Dharmasala block and Aparna Sahoo of Kakudikuda Nodal Upper Primary School and Rasmita Rout of Sarbamangala Government High school of Jajpur block of the district.

The termination orders were issued by the district education officer (DEO)-cum-project coordinator of Samagra Sikshya, Jajpur, Ranjan Kumar Giri in accordance with the decision of collector-cum-chief executive officer, Zilla parishad Jajpur.

“The teachers had been absent from duty without permission for years together. They did not return to work despite several notices being issued to them so they were terminated from service,” said Giri.

Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the headmaster of a government school was on Thursday placed under suspension on the charge of consuming alcohol while on duty. The accused is the headmaster of Ratnagiri Government High School of Bari block Prakash Chandra Mallick.

In October, a video of Mallick consuming alcohol during duty hours on the school premises had gone viral on social media. Based on the video, an investigation was conducted. Order was on the day issued for the purpose.

“In exercise of the power conferred with the director of secondary education, Odisha, under Rule 12 (1)(a) of OCS (CC&A) Rules 1962 and pending drawal of proceedings in detail, Prakash Chandra Mallick is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.

JAJPUR: Jajpur administration on Thursday terminated the services of seven junior government school teachers for alleged prolonged absence from duty. The teachers are Ahuti Mishra of Usharani Memorial Girls Upper Primary School and Puspalata Das of Kalyanpur Nodal Upper Primary School of Binjharpur block, Subhasmita Moharana of Mulasara UP Graded Primary School of Dangadi block, Lopamudra Sarangi of Choramuhan Project UP School and Sunita Chand at Baligaripatana Project Primary school of Dharmasala block and Aparna Sahoo of Kakudikuda Nodal Upper Primary School and Rasmita Rout of Sarbamangala Government High school of Jajpur block of the district. The termination orders were issued by the district education officer (DEO)-cum-project coordinator of Samagra Sikshya, Jajpur, Ranjan Kumar Giri in accordance with the decision of collector-cum-chief executive officer, Zilla parishad Jajpur. “The teachers had been absent from duty without permission for years together. They did not return to work despite several notices being issued to them so they were terminated from service,” said Giri. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, the headmaster of a government school was on Thursday placed under suspension on the charge of consuming alcohol while on duty. The accused is the headmaster of Ratnagiri Government High School of Bari block Prakash Chandra Mallick. In October, a video of Mallick consuming alcohol during duty hours on the school premises had gone viral on social media. Based on the video, an investigation was conducted. Order was on the day issued for the purpose. “In exercise of the power conferred with the director of secondary education, Odisha, under Rule 12 (1)(a) of OCS (CC&A) Rules 1962 and pending drawal of proceedings in detail, Prakash Chandra Mallick is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect,” the order read.