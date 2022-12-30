Home States Odisha

Two nabbed in Malkangiri in Odisha for cock-fight

Locals said the competition is held during winters in all villages of the district and areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 30th December 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th December 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

MALKANGIRI: Two persons from Pedabeda village of Gangla panchayat in Malkangiri district were arrested on the charge of being involved in organising cock-fight competition here on Wednesday. As many as three roosters were seized from their possession. The accused are Gangadhar Madkami (37) and Brajakishor Bishoyi (36).

As per the information, the arrest was merely the tip of the iceberg. Many such competitions across the district go undetected. Bettings range from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore in each arena. Despite being illegal and police keeping an eye, the game is played rampantly in the area.

Locals said the competition is held during winter in all villages of the district and areas bordering Chhattisgarh and Andhra Pradesh. “People involved view it as a religious festival and not a crime. Encouraged by smugglers, villagers organise the cock-fights where betting is done in crores. The locations are carefully chosen in dense forests along the river sides to give police the slip,” they said.

Comments

