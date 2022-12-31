ASI platform at Sun Temple in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Going ahead with its plan to remove sand from Sun Temple at Konark, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has started constructing a working platform on the western side of Jagamohan.

The platform will be 14 metres high from the 4.2 metre-high sculpted pedestal on which the Jagamohan stands. It will help the archaeologists reach the top of the western side of Jagamohan near the first pidha where a 6 ft X 5 ft tunnel will be created manually.

The extent of sand inside the Jagamohan at present is up to 19.8 metre (64.9 ft) from the bottom of the 39.6 metre (130 ft) high monument and the sand has settled by 5.8 metre (19 ft) from the top. The tunnel will be created 5 to 7 ft below the point where the sand from the top has settled.

The massive working platform will rest on the broken portion of the sanctum sanctorum (garbha griha) while mechanised trolley tracks will be placed near it through which sand and debris will be taken out of the Jagamohan in three to four phases. Gantries will be set up at the point where the tunnel will be created.

The work will be carried out in a manner that there is no spillage of debris and sand on the temple or on the premises. After some sand is removed, an internal concrete platform will be set up using props. A stainless steel prop support will be provided on the top of Jagamohan and the working platform used to take the steel props inside the monument through the tunnel. The platform will be completed within three months.

