Fearing cop action, block staff seek divine intervention in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Following the arrest of a retired assistant engineer for allegedly misapropriating Rs 1.62 crore funds under the Ama Gaon Ama Bikash scheme, panicked employees of Raghunathpur block on Thursday performed puja of Goddess Sarala on the office premises to seek protection from police arrest and to curtail such corrupt practices in the future.

Sources said social activist Gobind Ojha had earlier sought intervention from the district administration and police demanding legal action against retired assistant engineer of Raghunathpur block Amiya Chand Mallick, former block development officer Panchanan Patayat, junior engineer Saraswati Muduli and others involved for allegedly embezzling the government funds.

Following Ojha’s complaint, a case was registered against the accused and Mallick was arrested on December 3. The further investigation against the others involved is underway. This has caused panic among the employees of the block.

“Panic has gripped all the employees of our block after this incident. As investigations are underway, anyone can come under the scanner at any moment and be arrested. So we are performing the puja to seek Goddess Sarala’s blessings and protection,” said a staff of the block. Contacted, BDO Raghunathpur Lambodar Khuntia said it was a crisis period for the employees and the puja was being conducted for their protection.

JAGATSINGHPUR: Following the arrest of a retired assistant engineer for allegedly misapropriating Rs 1.62 crore funds under the Ama Gaon Ama Bikash scheme, panicked employees of Raghunathpur block on Thursday performed puja of Goddess Sarala on the office premises to seek protection from police arrest and to curtail such corrupt practices in the future. Sources said social activist Gobind Ojha had earlier sought intervention from the district administration and police demanding legal action against retired assistant engineer of Raghunathpur block Amiya Chand Mallick, former block development officer Panchanan Patayat, junior engineer Saraswati Muduli and others involved for allegedly embezzling the government funds. Following Ojha’s complaint, a case was registered against the accused and Mallick was arrested on December 3. The further investigation against the others involved is underway. This has caused panic among the employees of the block. “Panic has gripped all the employees of our block after this incident. As investigations are underway, anyone can come under the scanner at any moment and be arrested. So we are performing the puja to seek Goddess Sarala’s blessings and protection,” said a staff of the block. Contacted, BDO Raghunathpur Lambodar Khuntia said it was a crisis period for the employees and the puja was being conducted for their protection.