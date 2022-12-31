Looking back: Odisha in 2022 

By Express News Service

Droupadi Murmu President of India

Odisha’s daughter Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India and created history by being the first person belonging to the tribal community to head the country. A native of Uparbeda village in the Mayurbhanj district, she is the second woman to occupy the country’s highest constitutional post after Pratibha Patil.

Known for her oratorial skills and depth in political issues, Murmu is also the youngest person to occupy the top post and the first President born in Independent India. Prior to her presidency, she served as governor of Jharkhand between 2015 and 2021 and held various portfolios in the cabinet of the Odisha government from 2000 to 2004.

She was first elected as MLA twice on a BJP ticket from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj in 2000 and 2004. From Rairangpur to Raisina Hills, her journey is an example of overcoming all struggles and hardships with determination and dignity.

Calamities

The omicron phase

The Covid pandemic continued to cast its shadow with the state experiencing two waves driven by Omicron and its sub-variants this year. As many as 2,81,426 people tested positive and 745 succumbed to the disease. Odisha was one of the first two states where Omicron sublineage BF.7 which is driving the recent surge in China was detected in October.

From Covid to dengue and cholera to the lumpy skin disease outbreak, it was a year of constant struggle to cope with diseases. However, the silver lining amid the gloom was rapid Covid vaccination. The inoculation was launched for teenagers and 3.3 crore people above 12 years received both doses of vaccines.

August floods

The August floods, which affected 24 districts, left public property worth more than Rs 126.62 crore damaged. Over 33 per cent of crops in more than 1.26 lakh hectares and 14,235 houses were also damaged. At least 17 people and 1,236 cattle also died in the flood.

The state government declared 15 days of relief for the flood-affected population as thousands remained marooned for days together. The state government had sanctioned Rs 128.58 crore for assistance to over six lakh flood-affected people and Rs 99.92 crore to provide relief to people in marooned villages.

Climate Extremities

Climate Extremities Climate change had a bearing on Odisha which faced quite a few challenges in terms of unbearable heatwaves and lightning. The capital city and other parts of the state experienced heatwave conditions on most days in April prompting the state government to announce closure of schools and colleges.

The temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius in 22 districts in April with Titlagarh recording a maximum of 45.5 degree on April 30. Bhubaneswar was under the grip of sweltering heat throughout the summer months as the temperature remained three degree above normal. The state saw over 300 lightning deaths, which are among the most unnoticed disaster fatalities in the state.

POLITICS 2022

Naveen Overhauls Cabinet

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik carried out a major reshuffle of the state cabinet on June 5, replacing controversial and ‘non-performing’ ministers after three years of his fifth term. As many as 21 ministers, including 13 of cabinet rank, were administered the oath of office.

Nine of the 20 ministers who had resigned were retained. Of the remaining 12 in the reconstituted council of ministers, five were former ministers and seven were new faces. At a first, five women joined the ministry while western Odisha gained prominence with seven ministers.

BJD Sweeps Local elections

JD posted a landslide victory in both the local elections - panchayat polls and urban polls conducted in February and March respectively. The Naveen Patnaik-led party smashed all records in the history of the three-tier panchayat and urban local body polls by reducing the main challenger BJP to the fringes. The BJD won 766 ZP zones of the total 852 in the rural elections while capturing all three municipal corporations, including the mayors and 73 chairpersons across the 106 municipalities and notified area councils.

The BJP’s tally plunged to 42 zones in panchayat polls and the Congress shrank further to secure only 37 zones. In urban polls, the BJP came a distant second by winning 16 ULBs, and the Congress won only seven.

Bypolls: BJD 2 - BJP 1

Bypolls were held in three Assembly constituencies - Brajarajnagar, Dhamnagar and Padampur - following the death of sitting MLAs Kishore Mohanty, Bishnu Charan Sethi and Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha respectively.

The sympathy factor worked in favour of the respective party candidates in all three segments. The ruling BJD retained the Brajrajnagar seat in the bypoll conducted on May 31 as Alaka Mohanty defeated her Congress rival, Kishore Chandra Patel, by a margin of 66,122 votes and relegated the saffron party to a distant third with a loss of security deposit of its candidate. BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar assembly bypoll against his BJD rival Abanti Das by 9,881 votes in the by-election held on November 3 with the BJD rebel Rajendra Das playing the spoilsport.

In Padampur, BJD novice Barsha Singh Bariha trounced the BJP strongman Pradeep Purohit by 42,679 votes in the bypoll on December 5. Congress candidates lost their deposits in both Dhamnagar and Padampur.

Congress shrinks further

Congress will like to forget 2022 as factionalism, electoral defeats and allegation of transferring votes for money in the Padampur bypoll dogged the party for the entire year. Senior leader Sarat Pattanayak was again appointed as the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee in May after nearly two decades.

However, his call for ‘9 to 90’ turned out to be a flop as Congress lost all three bypolls under his supervision. While the party finished a distant second to BJD in Brajrajnagar, it lost its deposit in Dhamnagar and Padampur.

Business and Economy

Make-in-Odisha 3.0 attracts investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore

Three-day-long Make-in-Odisha investment summit that was organised after four years notched commitments to the tune of over Rs 10.5 lakh crore, possibly the highest received by any state post- Covid. The investments would generate employment potential for over 10 lakh people.

The highest 145 proposals of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore were in the mineral, metal, and the metal ancillary and downstream sector, followed by 32 intents of around Rs 2.38 lakh crore in the power, renewable and green energy sector and 87 projects of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in logistics and infrastructure sector.

Among major investments, an intent of Rs 1.6 lakh crore was received from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Ltd, followed by Rs 1 lakh crore from JSW Group. Prior to the biennial global summit, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had addressed his first overseas investors’ meet in Dubai drew investment intents of more than Rs 21,000 crore in ports, SEZ, metals, metallurgy, shopping malls, hypermarkets, Agri sourcing and logistics sectors.

This apart, the state government had organised investors’ meets and roadshows in nine cities in the run-up to the mega event.

Resource hub

The state’s IT sector got a boost with Tech giant IBM opening its client innovation centre at O-Hub to further expand the IT ecosystem in the state and leading global audit, consulting and financial advisory firm Deloitte setting its foot in Odisha. While the IBM innovation centre will leverage its transformative business and complex technology solutions with its clients and ecosystem partners, Deloitte’s business centre at BMC tower is expected to employ around 1000 people in the first phase.

Budget touches Rs 2 lakh crore

The Odisha government presented a Rs 2-lakh crore budget for the 2022-23 financial year in the state assembly with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, developing education and health sectors and improving the livelihoods of people. The estimated outlay for the financial year was the ‘highest’ in the history of the state budget and is around 17.6 per cent more than the Rs 1.7 lakh crore allocated for the last fiscal. The annual budget grew 10 times - from Rs 18,000 crore in 2000 to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022 - in the last two decades.

Mis-happening

The curious case of Archana Nag

When Bhubaneswar Police arrested Archana Nag on the basis of a complaint of sextortion and blackmailing in October, little did one realise this would blow up to be the biggest story of the year. Her arrest had threatened to expose the shady underbelly of the rich, influential and power circles with several political leaders, senior officials, businessmen, and film personalities allegedly connected to her.

While any such bombshell is yet to be dropped, Archana’s story of rags to riches within a short span of around five years has mystified all. She is said to own palatial houses, luxury cars and even a stallion. She, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and two alleged associates are in jail for the sex and extortion racket. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the money laundering angle. And Archana has threatened to expose one and all. 2023 is going to be interesting.

Ragging horror on campus

Ragging raised its head again in Odisha this year. But it was uglier than the previous years. The state saw two alleged ragging deaths - the investigations of which have remained inconclusive so far - and several cases.

In April, a first-year MBBS student of Balangir’s Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital allegedly jumped to death from the roof of his hostel. His father Kishan Kumar of Haryana alleged that he was subjected to ragging and mental harassment by the seniors. In July, a Plus III first-year student of BJB College allegedly died by suicide.

The suicide note mentioned she was being ragged and mentally harassed by three seniors. The same month, another student of the BJB college filed a raging complaint against four students of the institution. Following this, the Higher Education department issued guidelines to curb the menace including filing an FIR against accused students. Despite this, a Plus II first-year girl student of Binayak Acharya College was allegedly sexually harassed and ragged by a group of students in November.

Police filed FIR against five of the 12 students found guilty in the case. College administration issued compulsory TC against all 12. But days later, a similar ragging case was reported from Khallikote Junior College.

Mamita case in a tailspin

2021’s biggest story had a sorry climax at the fag-end of this year. Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the school teacher Mamita Meher murder case, allegedly died by suicide on December 20 morning in Kantabanji sub-jail, sending the sensational case into a tailspin. The 55-year-old Sahu was reportedly found hanging from a window behind the jail kitchen at around 8.30 am.

He was scheduled to appear before the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in Balangir district later in the day. As Sahu’s ‘custodial death’ triggered widespread political outrage with Opposition crying murder, a red-faced Odisha Police ordered a Crime Branch probe. The Crime Branch received the postmortem report of Gobinda Sahu which indicated that it was a case of suicide.

Dharmendra’s death creates stir

The death of BJD Zilla parishad member from Puri district Dharmendra Sahoo by alleged suicide at his residence here on September 24 triggered a political battle. Sahoo’s body was recovered from his residence at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh under Dhauli police limits. The 48-year-old politician represented the Zilla parishad zone no 11 under Gop.

Hours before ending his life, Sahoo had uploaded a video on his social media account requesting the police to examine the contents of his mobile phones. The BJP and the Congress have accused School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash of interfering in Sahoo’s family matters which forced him to take the extreme step.

Supreme Court crackdown on lawyers

The years-long agitation by lawyers seeking a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Sambalpur district received a jolt following the suspension of licences of 54 lawyers and the arrest of 29 for allegedly vandalising the chamber of a district judge protesting the Supreme Court’s direction of strict action against them and cancellation of their licences.

Taking a dim view of the unruly agitation, the apex court had warned of becoming extremely harsh on agitating lawyers and rushing paramilitary forces to deal with the situation. The top court also issued show cause notices to office-bearers of all bar associations that were agitating and observed that any chance of establishing the High Court bench at Sambalpur was lost with the conduct of protesting lawyers.

Sports

India’s largest hockey stadium built at a cost of Rs 260 crore along with 225-room four-star accommodation for players came up at Rourkela ahead of the men’s hockey World Cup 2023. The state’s first government-promoted kho kho team Odisha Juggernauts clinched the inaugural title of Ultimate Kho Kho by defeating Telugu Yoddhas 46-45 in a thrilling final at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on September 5.

Kalinga stadium at Bhubaneswar was one of the venues where the 17th edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup was organised. India league round matches kick-started from here in October.

NEWS MAKERS

The elephants

Elephants - electrocuted, poached, their carcasses buried and burnt - made the headlines like none else in 2022 as Odisha remained the most vulnerable place for gentle giants. At least 70 elephants died between April and December. In nine instances, elephant carcasses were found buried/burnt across Athagarh, Sambalpur, Satkosia and Similipal wildlife sanctuaries. Appallingly, forest officials played a key role in suppressing the deaths.

Dilip Tirkey President, Hockey India

Former India captain Dilip Tirkey was elected Hockey India president. He is the first player-president of HI. He has played 412 international matches (the highest by an Indian) in his career spanning from 1995 to 2009 and performed the role of a solid full-back and a utility penalty corner hitter. BJD sent him to Rajya Sabha in 2012.

Suraj Surjyvanshi MLA, Dhamnagar

BJP’s Suraj made the BJD bite the dust in the Dhamnagar bypoll, a feat which no opposition politician had achieved after 2019. A political novice, Suraj was thrown into the difficult electoral battle after the untimely death of his father and sitting MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi. He won despite the ruling party utilising all methods to wrest the seat.

Babushaan Mohanty Actor

The poster boy of Odia cinema - Babushaan - ended the year on a high note with his film ‘DaMan’ being declared a box office hit in Odisha and beyond. The actor earned praise for his character as a doctor in malaria and Maoisthit Malkangiri but, not before stirring a hornet’s nest. Just before the film’s release, his wife Trupti Satpathy accused him of having an extra-marital affair with his co-actor Prakruti Mishra and confronted the two on the streets of Bhubaneswar.

Billionaire Russian lawmaker’s death gets international attention

The mysterious deaths of two Russian nationals within days of one another in a hotel in the Rayagada district in December drew international attention as one of them, Pavel Antov, turned out to be a billionaire businessman and lawmaker in the Vladimir region of Russia.

Antov died – he fell from the third-floor terrace of Hotel Sai International on December 24 evening - two days after his friend Vladimir Bydanov succumbed to cardiac arrest allegedly due to excessive consumption of intoxicants. Both the friends along with a Russian couple were travelling through tribal districts of the state.

That he had once criticised Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, was enough to escalate the issue globally. National and international media grabbed the issue and the Odisha government entrusted the Crime Branch of Police to inquire into the unnatural deaths.

Adding fuel to the controversy was the cremation of the two deceased Russian tourists and issues of medical procedures. However, the kin of the two confirmed according to power of attorney for cremation and post-mortem and the Russian Embassy too confirmed the same. The matter continues to be investigated and under the spotlight.

Droupadi Murmu President of India Odisha’s daughter Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India and created history by being the first person belonging to the tribal community to head the country. A native of Uparbeda village in the Mayurbhanj district, she is the second woman to occupy the country’s highest constitutional post after Pratibha Patil. Known for her oratorial skills and depth in political issues, Murmu is also the youngest person to occupy the top post and the first President born in Independent India. Prior to her presidency, she served as governor of Jharkhand between 2015 and 2021 and held various portfolios in the cabinet of the Odisha government from 2000 to 2004. She was first elected as MLA twice on a BJP ticket from Rairangpur in Mayurbhanj in 2000 and 2004. From Rairangpur to Raisina Hills, her journey is an example of overcoming all struggles and hardships with determination and dignity. Calamities The omicron phase The Covid pandemic continued to cast its shadow with the state experiencing two waves driven by Omicron and its sub-variants this year. As many as 2,81,426 people tested positive and 745 succumbed to the disease. Odisha was one of the first two states where Omicron sublineage BF.7 which is driving the recent surge in China was detected in October. From Covid to dengue and cholera to the lumpy skin disease outbreak, it was a year of constant struggle to cope with diseases. However, the silver lining amid the gloom was rapid Covid vaccination. The inoculation was launched for teenagers and 3.3 crore people above 12 years received both doses of vaccines. August floods The August floods, which affected 24 districts, left public property worth more than Rs 126.62 crore damaged. Over 33 per cent of crops in more than 1.26 lakh hectares and 14,235 houses were also damaged. At least 17 people and 1,236 cattle also died in the flood. The state government declared 15 days of relief for the flood-affected population as thousands remained marooned for days together. The state government had sanctioned Rs 128.58 crore for assistance to over six lakh flood-affected people and Rs 99.92 crore to provide relief to people in marooned villages. Climate Extremities Climate Extremities Climate change had a bearing on Odisha which faced quite a few challenges in terms of unbearable heatwaves and lightning. The capital city and other parts of the state experienced heatwave conditions on most days in April prompting the state government to announce closure of schools and colleges. The temperature crossed 40 degree Celsius in 22 districts in April with Titlagarh recording a maximum of 45.5 degree on April 30. Bhubaneswar was under the grip of sweltering heat throughout the summer months as the temperature remained three degree above normal. The state saw over 300 lightning deaths, which are among the most unnoticed disaster fatalities in the state. POLITICS 2022 Naveen Overhauls Cabinet Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik carried out a major reshuffle of the state cabinet on June 5, replacing controversial and ‘non-performing’ ministers after three years of his fifth term. As many as 21 ministers, including 13 of cabinet rank, were administered the oath of office. Nine of the 20 ministers who had resigned were retained. Of the remaining 12 in the reconstituted council of ministers, five were former ministers and seven were new faces. At a first, five women joined the ministry while western Odisha gained prominence with seven ministers. BJD Sweeps Local elections JD posted a landslide victory in both the local elections - panchayat polls and urban polls conducted in February and March respectively. The Naveen Patnaik-led party smashed all records in the history of the three-tier panchayat and urban local body polls by reducing the main challenger BJP to the fringes. The BJD won 766 ZP zones of the total 852 in the rural elections while capturing all three municipal corporations, including the mayors and 73 chairpersons across the 106 municipalities and notified area councils. The BJP’s tally plunged to 42 zones in panchayat polls and the Congress shrank further to secure only 37 zones. In urban polls, the BJP came a distant second by winning 16 ULBs, and the Congress won only seven. Bypolls: BJD 2 - BJP 1 Bypolls were held in three Assembly constituencies - Brajarajnagar, Dhamnagar and Padampur - following the death of sitting MLAs Kishore Mohanty, Bishnu Charan Sethi and Bijay Ranjan Singh Bariha respectively. The sympathy factor worked in favour of the respective party candidates in all three segments. The ruling BJD retained the Brajrajnagar seat in the bypoll conducted on May 31 as Alaka Mohanty defeated her Congress rival, Kishore Chandra Patel, by a margin of 66,122 votes and relegated the saffron party to a distant third with a loss of security deposit of its candidate. BJP candidate Suryabanshi Suraj won the Dhamnagar assembly bypoll against his BJD rival Abanti Das by 9,881 votes in the by-election held on November 3 with the BJD rebel Rajendra Das playing the spoilsport. In Padampur, BJD novice Barsha Singh Bariha trounced the BJP strongman Pradeep Purohit by 42,679 votes in the bypoll on December 5. Congress candidates lost their deposits in both Dhamnagar and Padampur. Congress shrinks further Congress will like to forget 2022 as factionalism, electoral defeats and allegation of transferring votes for money in the Padampur bypoll dogged the party for the entire year. Senior leader Sarat Pattanayak was again appointed as the president of the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee in May after nearly two decades. However, his call for ‘9 to 90’ turned out to be a flop as Congress lost all three bypolls under his supervision. While the party finished a distant second to BJD in Brajrajnagar, it lost its deposit in Dhamnagar and Padampur. Business and Economy Make-in-Odisha 3.0 attracts investment intents of Rs 10.5 lakh crore Three-day-long Make-in-Odisha investment summit that was organised after four years notched commitments to the tune of over Rs 10.5 lakh crore, possibly the highest received by any state post- Covid. The investments would generate employment potential for over 10 lakh people. The highest 145 proposals of around Rs 5.5 lakh crore were in the mineral, metal, and the metal ancillary and downstream sector, followed by 32 intents of around Rs 2.38 lakh crore in the power, renewable and green energy sector and 87 projects of Rs 1.19 lakh crore in logistics and infrastructure sector. Among major investments, an intent of Rs 1.6 lakh crore was received from ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel Ltd, followed by Rs 1 lakh crore from JSW Group. Prior to the biennial global summit, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had addressed his first overseas investors’ meet in Dubai drew investment intents of more than Rs 21,000 crore in ports, SEZ, metals, metallurgy, shopping malls, hypermarkets, Agri sourcing and logistics sectors. This apart, the state government had organised investors’ meets and roadshows in nine cities in the run-up to the mega event. Resource hub The state’s IT sector got a boost with Tech giant IBM opening its client innovation centre at O-Hub to further expand the IT ecosystem in the state and leading global audit, consulting and financial advisory firm Deloitte setting its foot in Odisha. While the IBM innovation centre will leverage its transformative business and complex technology solutions with its clients and ecosystem partners, Deloitte’s business centre at BMC tower is expected to employ around 1000 people in the first phase. Budget touches Rs 2 lakh crore The Odisha government presented a Rs 2-lakh crore budget for the 2022-23 financial year in the state assembly with a focus on strengthening infrastructure, developing education and health sectors and improving the livelihoods of people. The estimated outlay for the financial year was the ‘highest’ in the history of the state budget and is around 17.6 per cent more than the Rs 1.7 lakh crore allocated for the last fiscal. The annual budget grew 10 times - from Rs 18,000 crore in 2000 to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2022 - in the last two decades. Mis-happening The curious case of Archana Nag When Bhubaneswar Police arrested Archana Nag on the basis of a complaint of sextortion and blackmailing in October, little did one realise this would blow up to be the biggest story of the year. Her arrest had threatened to expose the shady underbelly of the rich, influential and power circles with several political leaders, senior officials, businessmen, and film personalities allegedly connected to her. While any such bombshell is yet to be dropped, Archana’s story of rags to riches within a short span of around five years has mystified all. She is said to own palatial houses, luxury cars and even a stallion. She, her husband Jagabandhu Chand and two alleged associates are in jail for the sex and extortion racket. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also investigating the money laundering angle. And Archana has threatened to expose one and all. 2023 is going to be interesting. Ragging horror on campus Ragging raised its head again in Odisha this year. But it was uglier than the previous years. The state saw two alleged ragging deaths - the investigations of which have remained inconclusive so far - and several cases. In April, a first-year MBBS student of Balangir’s Bhima Bhoi Medical College and Hospital allegedly jumped to death from the roof of his hostel. His father Kishan Kumar of Haryana alleged that he was subjected to ragging and mental harassment by the seniors. In July, a Plus III first-year student of BJB College allegedly died by suicide. The suicide note mentioned she was being ragged and mentally harassed by three seniors. The same month, another student of the BJB college filed a raging complaint against four students of the institution. Following this, the Higher Education department issued guidelines to curb the menace including filing an FIR against accused students. Despite this, a Plus II first-year girl student of Binayak Acharya College was allegedly sexually harassed and ragged by a group of students in November. Police filed FIR against five of the 12 students found guilty in the case. College administration issued compulsory TC against all 12. But days later, a similar ragging case was reported from Khallikote Junior College. Mamita case in a tailspin 2021’s biggest story had a sorry climax at the fag-end of this year. Gobinda Sahu, the prime accused in the school teacher Mamita Meher murder case, allegedly died by suicide on December 20 morning in Kantabanji sub-jail, sending the sensational case into a tailspin. The 55-year-old Sahu was reportedly found hanging from a window behind the jail kitchen at around 8.30 am. He was scheduled to appear before the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) in Balangir district later in the day. As Sahu’s ‘custodial death’ triggered widespread political outrage with Opposition crying murder, a red-faced Odisha Police ordered a Crime Branch probe. The Crime Branch received the postmortem report of Gobinda Sahu which indicated that it was a case of suicide. Dharmendra’s death creates stir The death of BJD Zilla parishad member from Puri district Dharmendra Sahoo by alleged suicide at his residence here on September 24 triggered a political battle. Sahoo’s body was recovered from his residence at Laxmi Vihar in Sisupalgarh under Dhauli police limits. The 48-year-old politician represented the Zilla parishad zone no 11 under Gop. Hours before ending his life, Sahoo had uploaded a video on his social media account requesting the police to examine the contents of his mobile phones. The BJP and the Congress have accused School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash of interfering in Sahoo’s family matters which forced him to take the extreme step. Supreme Court crackdown on lawyers The years-long agitation by lawyers seeking a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in Sambalpur district received a jolt following the suspension of licences of 54 lawyers and the arrest of 29 for allegedly vandalising the chamber of a district judge protesting the Supreme Court’s direction of strict action against them and cancellation of their licences. Taking a dim view of the unruly agitation, the apex court had warned of becoming extremely harsh on agitating lawyers and rushing paramilitary forces to deal with the situation. The top court also issued show cause notices to office-bearers of all bar associations that were agitating and observed that any chance of establishing the High Court bench at Sambalpur was lost with the conduct of protesting lawyers. Sports India’s largest hockey stadium built at a cost of Rs 260 crore along with 225-room four-star accommodation for players came up at Rourkela ahead of the men’s hockey World Cup 2023. The state’s first government-promoted kho kho team Odisha Juggernauts clinched the inaugural title of Ultimate Kho Kho by defeating Telugu Yoddhas 46-45 in a thrilling final at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune on September 5. Kalinga stadium at Bhubaneswar was one of the venues where the 17th edition of the FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup was organised. India league round matches kick-started from here in October. NEWS MAKERS The elephants Elephants - electrocuted, poached, their carcasses buried and burnt - made the headlines like none else in 2022 as Odisha remained the most vulnerable place for gentle giants. At least 70 elephants died between April and December. In nine instances, elephant carcasses were found buried/burnt across Athagarh, Sambalpur, Satkosia and Similipal wildlife sanctuaries. Appallingly, forest officials played a key role in suppressing the deaths. Dilip Tirkey President, Hockey India Former India captain Dilip Tirkey was elected Hockey India president. He is the first player-president of HI. He has played 412 international matches (the highest by an Indian) in his career spanning from 1995 to 2009 and performed the role of a solid full-back and a utility penalty corner hitter. BJD sent him to Rajya Sabha in 2012. Suraj Surjyvanshi MLA, Dhamnagar BJP’s Suraj made the BJD bite the dust in the Dhamnagar bypoll, a feat which no opposition politician had achieved after 2019. A political novice, Suraj was thrown into the difficult electoral battle after the untimely death of his father and sitting MLA Bishnu Charan Sethi. He won despite the ruling party utilising all methods to wrest the seat. Babushaan Mohanty Actor The poster boy of Odia cinema - Babushaan - ended the year on a high note with his film ‘DaMan’ being declared a box office hit in Odisha and beyond. The actor earned praise for his character as a doctor in malaria and Maoisthit Malkangiri but, not before stirring a hornet’s nest. Just before the film’s release, his wife Trupti Satpathy accused him of having an extra-marital affair with his co-actor Prakruti Mishra and confronted the two on the streets of Bhubaneswar. Billionaire Russian lawmaker’s death gets international attention The mysterious deaths of two Russian nationals within days of one another in a hotel in the Rayagada district in December drew international attention as one of them, Pavel Antov, turned out to be a billionaire businessman and lawmaker in the Vladimir region of Russia. Antov died – he fell from the third-floor terrace of Hotel Sai International on December 24 evening - two days after his friend Vladimir Bydanov succumbed to cardiac arrest allegedly due to excessive consumption of intoxicants. Both the friends along with a Russian couple were travelling through tribal districts of the state. That he had once criticised Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, was enough to escalate the issue globally. National and international media grabbed the issue and the Odisha government entrusted the Crime Branch of Police to inquire into the unnatural deaths. Adding fuel to the controversy was the cremation of the two deceased Russian tourists and issues of medical procedures. However, the kin of the two confirmed according to power of attorney for cremation and post-mortem and the Russian Embassy too confirmed the same. The matter continues to be investigated and under the spotlight.