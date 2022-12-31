Home States Odisha

NHRC seeks ATR on 29 deaths at SLN MCH in Odisha

In his complaint, Patro alleged that 29 patients died in three days due to lackadaisical attitude and negligence at Sahid Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital.

Published: 31st December 2022

National Human Rights Commission Logo. | Wikipedia Image

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has asked the state government to inquire into 29 deaths in just three days at Sahid Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital (SLNMCH) in Koraput. The NHRC issued the direction on Thursday based on a complaint filed by advocate Anup Kumar Patro, a Jeypore-based human rights activist. The deaths occurred at the hospital between November 27 and 29.

While 13 deaths were reported on November 27, six casualties followed the next day. The remaining deaths were recorded on November 29. In his complaint, Patro alleged that 29 patients died in three days due to a lackadaisical attitude and negligence at Sahid Laxman Naik Medical College and Hospital. The deceased patients were deprived of proper healthcare at the hospital, he alleged.

“Let the complaint be transmitted to the chief medical officer (Koraput), the district collector (Koraput) and the superintendent of police (Koraput) with the direction to get the allegations made in the complaint looked into and submit an action taken report within four weeks for the perusal of the commission”, the NHRC order said. The SLNMCH caters to the healthcare needs of the tribal population in south Odisha.  Over 700 patients from Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts visit the medical college and hospital daily.

