Odisha: Murder accused escapes from police custody

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Rayagada police were left red-faced after a youth accused of killing his brother escaped from its custody in Kalyansinghpur block on Friday. The accused, Damburu Pusika (25) of Lama village, escaped from the custody of Kalyansinghpur police on the pretext of answering nature’s call.

Sources said on December 27, Damburu had an altercation with his younger brother Minduru Pusika (21) over the celebration of a festival at Niyamgiri hills. In a fit of rage, he attacked Minduru with an axe killing him on the spot. On being informed, police reached the village and detained Damburu for interrogation.

On the day, police were preparing to produce Damburu in the local court. The accused went to the toilet on the pretext of relieving himself and escaped. Kalyansinghpur IIC Mukunda Deb Nayak said a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused and further investigation is underway.

